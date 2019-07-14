As Transdigm Group (TDG) Shares Rose, Berkshire Partners Upped Position by $104.16 Million; Boeing Co/The (BA) Market Valuation Declined While Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $1.36 Million

Berkshire Partners Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Partners Llc bought 229,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.04M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $926.52 million, up from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Partners Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $5.83 during the last trading session, reaching $498.06. About 200,834 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 36.06% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Cont Ops EPS $3.63; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Adj EPS $17.35-Adj EPS $17.99; 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill from Esterline Technologies; 17/05/2018 – TransDigm Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – Spo Advisory Buys New 1.7% Position in TransDigm; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Ebitda $1.83B-$1.88B; 25/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Tightens 35 Bps; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP-EXPECTS TO FINANCE DEAL PRIMARILY THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND EXISTING AVAILABILITY UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Completed Acquisition of Kirkhill Elastomers From Esterline for $50 M in Cash

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 3,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 157,838 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.20 million, down from 161,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.52M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/03/2018 – BOEING’S TINSETH: STILL WORK TO DO TO CLOSE NMA BUSINESS CASE; 03/05/2018 – BOEING DEFENSE CHIEF LEANNE CARET SPEAKS TO REPORTERS; 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 09/05/2018 – Boeing C.E.O. Downplays Loss of $20 Billion Contract With Iran; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in tariffs on China; 31/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES NEW JET FAMILY ENTERING MARKET IN 2025; 06/04/2018 – BOEING: ORDER IS VALUED AT $12B; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Exceeded Targets Related to CEO Muilenburg’s Compensation, Resulting in 187% Performance Score; 08/05/2018 – BOEING: AMERICAN AIR ORDERED 25 AIRCRAFT; SOUTHWEST ORDERED 40; 14/03/2018 – BOEING – WORK WILL BE PERFORMED UNDER A FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT, WHICH INCLUDES ONGOING MAINTENANCE SUPPORT

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 50.46 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62 billion and $6.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Siemens Ag (Adr) (SIEGY) by 199,991 shares to 2.53 million shares, valued at $136.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 388,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corp. Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. McAllister Kevin G also sold $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. 8,500 shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL, worth $3.49M on Tuesday, February 12. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of stock.

