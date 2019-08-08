As Transdigm Group (TDG) Share Value Rose, Windacre Partnership Trimmed Its Stake; Amerisourcebergen Com (ABC) Shareholder Greatmark Investment Partners Decreased Its Holding as Shares Rose

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (ABC) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc sold 4,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278,000, down from 7,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $85.85. About 1.77M shares traded or 26.58% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – WORKING TO RESUME PRODUCTION AT MEMPHIS FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Capital Expenditures $325M; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Rev $41B; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Net $287.5M; 03/05/2018 – lnnomar Strategies Enhances Commercialization Expertise with Acquisition of Therapeutic Products Inc; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q EPS $1.29; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living; 03/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN’S INNOMAR ACQUIRES THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS

Windacre Partnership Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 28.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc sold 462,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $530.67 million, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $12.94 during the last trading session, reaching $537.33. About 473,116 shares traded or 55.88% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 01/05/2018 – TDG UPWARD REVISION TO FY SALES, EBITDA AS DEFINED, ADJ EPS; 25/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Tightens 35 Bps; 30/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM REPORTS KEVIN STEIN AS PRESIDENT, CEO & W. NICHOLAS H; 08/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP COMPLETES $500M NOTES OFFERING; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm Expects to Finance Deal Primarily Through Cash on Hand and Existing Availability Under Revolving Credit Facility; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm To Acquire Extant Aerospace; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates TransDigm’s Prpsd Trm Lns ‘B+’, Sr Nts ‘B-‘; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein As President And CEO And W. Nicholas Howley As Executive Chairman, Appointment Of New Board Members; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein as President and CEO and W. Nicholas Howley as Executive Chairman, Appointment of New Board

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51 million and $317.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 20,940 shares to 138,015 shares, valued at $7.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 153,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,872 shares, and has risen its stake in Coherent Inc Com (NASDAQ:COHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Partnervest Advisory Ltd Liability owns 607 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Synovus Financial Corporation stated it has 41 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 2,600 shares. Dorsey Wright Assoc holds 13,550 shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability reported 38,458 shares. Wms Prns Ltd Liability Corp reported 571 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Asset Mgmt One has 0.09% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 35,498 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw holds 0.04% or 745 shares in its portfolio. Capital Interest Inc Ca reported 0.66% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Checchi Cap Advisers Lc accumulated 975 shares. Aperio Grp Lc holds 0.07% or 36,150 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Gru Lc has 0.09% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). The New York-based Catalyst Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Virginia Retirement Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 9,100 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $8.54 million activity. The insider Wynne Sarah bought $4,319. $8.55M worth of stock was sold by Henderson Robert S on Monday, February 11.