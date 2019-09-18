As Transdigm Group (TDG) Share Value Rose, Tiger Eye Capital Has Decreased Its Stake; As Citrix Sys (CTXS) Stock Declined, Shareholder Integre Asset Management Has Trimmed Position

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 28.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc sold 9,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 23,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33 million, down from 33,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $95.72. About 1.43 million shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 05/04/2018 – Instart Logic Names Former Citrix CEO Mark Templeton as Chairman; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 09/05/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $95; 18/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : BAIRD RAISES PRICE TARGE TO $110 FROM $100; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Unveils lndustry’s First Digital Workspace to Unify and Secure all Apps and Content for all Devices; 17/04/2018 – Citrix Analytics Service Proactively Addresses Security Threats; 20/04/2018 – DICKER DATA LTD DDR.AX – ALSO APPOINTED SECOND CITRIX SOLUTION PROVIDER DISTRIBUTOR IN AUSTRALIA; 20/04/2018 – Citrix Systems: Henshall Was Appointed Chief Executive In July 2017; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.18 TO $1.22, EST. $1.08; 22/03/2018 – Citrix Placed as a Top Player in Market Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Solutions by Radicati Group

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 1,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 24,592 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.90M, down from 26,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $525.59. About 330,874 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Sales $3.74B-$3.82B; 15/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM BUYS KIRKHILL FROM ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES FOR $50M; 30/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Widens 63 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 02/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP PRICES OFFERING OF $500M OF SR SUB NOTES; 30/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM REPORTS KEVIN STEIN AS PRESIDENT, CEO & W. NICHOLAS H; 25/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Tightens 35 Bps; 15/03/2018 – Esterline Completes Sale of Kirkhill Elastomer Business; 07/05/2018 – Behrman Capital Names Vincent Buffa as an Operating Partner; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein as President and CEO and W. Nicholas Howley as Executive Chairman, Appointment of New Board Mem; 17/05/2018 – TransDigm Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 24 before the open. They expect $0.84 EPS, down 19.23% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $109.96 million for 28.49 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 41 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 119.80 million shares or 14.59% less from 140.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc World Markets Corporation stated it has 52,442 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fort LP has 0.43% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). 903,265 are owned by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Adage Partners Grp Limited Liability accumulated 102,100 shares. Blair William Il stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Mackenzie Finance Corp invested in 0.02% or 70,849 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) or 230,760 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors, North Carolina-based fund reported 56,003 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Credit Agricole S A holds 0% or 100 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 51,371 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Ltd holds 31,575 shares. Advisor Prtn Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $480.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartsheet Inc by 134,595 shares to 526,644 shares, valued at $25.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Guardant Health Inc by 49,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,445 shares, and has risen its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold TDG shares while 148 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 51.84 million shares or 1.08% more from 51.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd stated it has 1,530 shares. Daiwa Securities has 0.01% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Triple Frond Limited Liability holds 10.38% or 212,162 shares in its portfolio. Amer Int Group invested in 16,707 shares. Voloridge Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 10,100 shares stake. Advisory Networks Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 50 shares. Ghp Advsr Incorporated owns 502 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ameritas Prtnrs has 0.02% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Neuberger Berman Grp Limited accumulated 2,273 shares. Mirador Capital Prtnrs LP owns 601 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Rampart Mngmt Co Limited Liability stated it has 1,084 shares. Texas Yale Cap reported 0.09% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). 12,514 are owned by Fred Alger. Suntrust Banks has 0.01% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

