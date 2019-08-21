As Transdigm Group (TDG) Share Value Rose, Holder Aravt Global Has Lowered Its Stake by $14.95 Million; Swedbank Continues to Hold Position in Eog Resources In (EOG)

Swedbank increased its stake in Eog Resources In (EOG) by 35.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 416,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 1.61M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.88 million, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Eog Resources In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $76.95. About 989,224 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES

Aravt Global Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 18.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aravt Global Llc sold 33,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 148,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.19 million, down from 181,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aravt Global Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $534.15. About 158,285 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 15/05/2018 – Spo Advisory Buys New 1.7% Position in TransDigm; 01/05/2018 – TDG UPWARD REVISION TO FY SALES, EBITDA AS DEFINED, ADJ EPS; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Net $902M-Net $938M; 30/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Widens 63 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 06/03/2018 TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT REPORTS 5.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TRANSDIGM GROUP INC TDG.N AS OF MARCH 6 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM BUYS KIRKHILL FROM ESTERLINE; 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill from Esterline Technologies; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Adj EPS $3.79; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm Expects to Finance Deal Primarily Through Cash on Hand and Existing Availability Under Revolving Credit Facility; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Extant From Warburg Pincus for About $525M in Cash

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM) by 614,450 shares to 5.29 million shares, valued at $535.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 384,026 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.97 million shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce.Com I (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 25,895 shares. Daiwa Sb Ltd holds 0.18% or 9,670 shares. Energ Opportunities Cap Mgmt Llc reported 5.15% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Com Ltd owns 68,920 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt invested in 611,325 shares. Spirit Of America Management New York stated it has 8,700 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 872,123 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Company owns 8,205 shares. Moreover, Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.14% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 6.29M shares. Raymond James Tru Na reported 0.04% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 11,047 shares. Advisory Ltd Co reported 16,930 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 9,013 are held by Citizens And Northern Corporation. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Corp holds 218,667 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 81,533 are held by Private Wealth Prtn Limited Liability Corporation.

Aravt Global Llc, which manages about $631.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Godaddy Inc by 52,000 shares to 486,000 shares, valued at $36.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

