As Transdigm Group (TDG) Share Value Rose, Highvista Strategies Lowered by $679,500 Its Stake; Ls Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Position in Ametek (AME) by $1.03 Million as Stock Value Rose

Highvista Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 16.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 7,800 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, down from 9,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $513.21. About 70,499 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 02/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP PRICES OFFERING OF $500M OF SR SUB NOTES; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Cont Ops EPS $15.22-EPS $15.86; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Second-Quarter Profit Rises 26%; Revises Full-Year Guidance; 08/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Successful Completion of Notes Offering; 19/03/2018 – WARBURG PINCUS REPORTS SALE OF EXTANT AEROSPACE TO TRANSDIGM; 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill from Esterline Technologies; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Rating To Transdigm’s Senior Secured Term Loan E And B3 Rating To Senior Subordinated Notes; B1 Cfr Unchanged; 15/05/2018 – Spo Advisory Buys New 1.7% Position in TransDigm; 08/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP COMPLETES $500M NOTES OFFERING; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Adj EPS $17.35-Adj EPS $17.99

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ametek Inc (AME) by 61.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc sold 12,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 7,896 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $655,000, down from 20,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ametek Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $84.53. About 482,706 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 09/04/2018 – AMETEK Prestolite Power Launches AMETEK Insight, a Cloud-Based Information Tool; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE (PMCF) ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF SOUNDCOM CORPORATION TO AMETEK, INC. (NYSE: AME); 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Ametek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q Net $181.3M; 12/04/2018 – EDAX Inc., a business unit of AMETEK to optimize service experience with Mize software; 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2018 EPS $3.06-EPS $3.12; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK BUYS SOUNDCOM SYSTEMS

Highvista Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $122.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,800 shares to 11,000 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $4,319 activity.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 52,466 shares to 169,404 shares, valued at $19.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Usa Momentum (MTUM) by 7,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,925 shares, and has risen its stake in M & T Bank Corp (NYSE:MTB).

