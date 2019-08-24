As Transdigm Group (TDG) Share Value Rose, Capital International Has Cut Holding; Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Cut Its Tri Continental (TY) Holding by $484,328 as Shares Were Volatile

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76M, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $26.02. About 65,635 shares traded or 41.71% up from the average. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Capital International Inc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 29.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc sold 5,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 12,307 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.59M, down from 17,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $8.73 during the last trading session, reaching $521.53. About 320,471 shares traded or 6.38% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 15/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM BUYS KIRKHILL FROM ESTERLINE; 25/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Tightens 35 Bps; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein As President And CEO And W. Nicholas Howley As Executive Chairman, Appointment Of New Board Members; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM 2Q ADJ EPS $3.79, EST. $3.65; 17/03/2018 – M2 EquityBites: TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill Aerospace Elastomers Business from Esterline Technologies; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates TransDigm’s Prpsd Trm Lns ‘B+’, Sr Nts ‘B-‘; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 M of Senior Subordinated Notes; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 02/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Prices Offering of $500 Million of Senior Subordinated Notes; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M SR SUB NOTES

