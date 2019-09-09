As Transdigm Group (TDG) Share Value Rose, Berkshire Partners Has Lifted Holding by $104.16 Million; World Asset Management Maintains Position in Verizon Communications Com (VZ)

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Com (VZ) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc bought 35,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 292,446 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.29M, up from 256,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $59.05. About 7.53M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 13/03/2018 – Triton Digital® Expands Canadian Sales Team to Further Accelerate the Digital Audio Industry Throughout the Region; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Wireless – 03/13/2018 01:49 PM; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN LINEAR CONTENT COMPANY:CNBC; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Generate Net $3.5 Billion to $4 Billion Uplift to 2018 Cash Flow From Ops; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON CLOSES PURCHASE OF MOMENT; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent

Berkshire Partners Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Partners Llc bought 229,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $926.52 million, up from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Partners Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $16.66 during the last trading session, reaching $517.25. About 210,905 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates TransDigm’s Prpsd Trm Lns ‘B+’, Sr Nts ‘B-‘; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP REPORTS POTENTIAL FINANCING TRANSACTIONS; 19/03/2018 – Warburg Pincus Announces Sale of Extant Aerospace to TransDigm; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm Expects to Finance Deal Primarily Through Cash on Hand and Existing Availability Under Revolving Credit Facility; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Sales $3.74B-$3.82B; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Adj EPS $17.35-Adj EPS $17.99; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Extant From Warburg Pincus for About $525M in Cash; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 M of Senior Subordinated Notes; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP-EXPECTS TO FINANCE DEAL PRIMARILY THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND EXISTING AVAILABILITY UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

