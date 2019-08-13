As Transdigm Group (TDG) Share Price Rose, Stockbridge Partners Decreased Holding by $166.22 Million; Schafer Cullen Capital Management Maintains Stake in Hsbc Holdings Plc (Adr) (HSBC)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Hsbc Holdings Plc (Adr) (HSBC) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 57,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The hedge fund held 3.00 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.65M, up from 2.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hsbc Holdings Plc (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.97. About 3.42 million shares traded or 99.46% up from the average. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: HSBC has 59 percent gender pay gap, biggest among; 15/03/2018 – HSBC Pays U.K. Women 59% Less Than Men, Widest Bank Gap So Far; 02/04/2018 – HSBC SAUDI 20 ETF – HSBC SAUDI ARABIA ANNOUNCES SIGNING WITH ALBILAD CAPITAL COMPANY AS A CUSTODIAN FOR HSBC SAUDI 20 ETF; 19/03/2018 – MINERVA LUXEMBOURG S.A. ANNOUNCES THAT HSBC SECURITIES (USA) INC. HAS LAUNCHED A TENDER OFFER, AND MINERVA LUXEMBOURG S.A. HAS LAUNCHED A CONSENT SOLICITATION, RELATING TO ANY AND ALL OF THE 8.750%…; 09/05/2018 – HANNOVER RUECK SE HNRGn.DE : HSBC CUTS TO REDUCE FROM HOLD; 07/03/2018 – STANDARD CHARTERED STAN.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 680P FROM 630P; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 25/04/2018 – PETKIM PETKM.IS : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO TL 6 FROM TL 5.5; RATING REDUCE; 27/03/2018 – HSBC froze account linked to alleged $500m Angolan fraud; 10/04/2018 – HSBC’S FLINT SAYS HSBC SHARE BUYBACK POLICY REMAINS UNCHANGED

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 20.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc sold 366,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 1.44 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $651.88M, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $546.64. About 205,360 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM 2Q ADJ EPS $3.79, EST. $3.65; 08/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Successful Completion of Notes Offering; 24/04/2018 – TransDigm Completes Acquisition Of Extant Aerospace; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm To Acquire Extant Aerospace; 19/03/2018 – WARBURG PINCUS REPORTS SALE OF EXTANT AEROSPACE TO TRANSDIGM; 15/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM BUYS KIRKHILL FROM ESTERLINE; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Appoints Mr. Stein and Michele Santana to Its Bd of Directors; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Acquire Extant for $525; 15/03/2018 – ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP – TRANSDIGM HAS COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF KIRKHILL ELASTOMERS BUSINESS FROM ESTERLINE; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Aerospace Company Extant Components for $525 Million

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $4,319 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited reported 1,172 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Llc owns 0.05% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 975 shares. France-based Axa has invested 0.03% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 983 shares. Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership holds 0.08% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 1,248 shares. Sterling Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 19,230 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.06% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 2,600 shares. Gam Holdg Ag reported 0.01% stake. Suntrust Banks Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Scotia owns 5,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Financial Advisers Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 6,599 shares. Saba Mngmt LP accumulated 0.05% or 2,500 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 17,360 shares. Catalyst Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Moreover, Utah Retirement Sys has 0.08% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Stockbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $2.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 65,748 shares to 606,467 shares, valued at $210.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 591,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

