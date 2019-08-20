As Transdigm Group (TDG) Share Price Rose, Shareholder White Elm Capital Has Lowered Stake by $3.67 Million; As Total Sa (TOT) Stock Value Declined, High Pointe Capital Management Upped by $372,350 Its Position

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 13.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 8,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 53,561 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.32M, down from 61,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $533.65. About 221,317 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Total Sa (TOT) by 106.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 6,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 13,150 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $732,000, up from 6,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $48.59. About 1.22M shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 16/05/2018 – TOTAL: ACTUAL SPENDING TO DATE FOR SP11 PROJECTLESS THAN EU40M; 30/05/2018 – IRAN: TOTAL HAS 60 DAYS TO NEGOTIATE ROLE IN S. PARS GAS FIELD; 10/04/2018 – Total: MoU Is to Build Petrochemical Complex in Saudi Arabia; 11/05/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Algeria: Total Strengthens Its Cooperation with Sonatrach and Launches the Engineering Studies for a Petrochemical; 28/05/2018 – Total and Angola’s Sonangol Expand Cooperation; 30/03/2018 – Energy Central: Total becomes a founding partner of the Cathay Smart Energy Fund to invest in the new energy sector in China; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS LIBYA DEAL ‘IS ONE OF BEST I’VE EVER DONE’; 11/04/2018 – Total Becomes Operator of the North Platte Discovery; 06/04/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 55.00 FROM EUR 54.00; RATING HOLD; 27/03/2018 – Total SA (EN): Total becomes a founding partner of the Cathay Smart Energy Fund to invest in the new energy sector in China –

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $379.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 36,732 shares to 62,532 shares, valued at $5.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 16,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

