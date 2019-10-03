As Transdigm Group (TDG) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Weitz Investment Management Has Lowered by $1.01 Million Its Holding; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Valuation Rose While Willingdon Wealth Management Trimmed Its Stake

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 82,445 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.89 million, down from 84,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $6.71 during the last trading session, reaching $499.76. About 338,259 shares traded or 3.59% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY EXTANT AEROSPACE FOR $525M; 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill from Esterline Technologies; 15/03/2018 – ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $50 MLN IN CASH; 30/05/2018 – TransDigm to Host Analyst Day in New York City; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Cont Ops EPS $3.63; 30/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM NAMES W. NICHOLAS HOWLEY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 22/04/2018 – DJ TransDigm Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDG); 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Acquire Extant for $525; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Rating To Transdigm’s Senior Secured Term Loan E And B3 Rating To Senior Subordinated Notes; B1 Cfr Unchanged; 06/03/2018 TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT REPORTS 5.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TRANSDIGM GROUP INC TDG.N AS OF MARCH 6 – SEC FILING

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 74.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 12,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 4,248 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54M, down from 16,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $6.03 during the last trading session, reaching $378.16. About 1.74 million shares traded or 60.28% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 16/05/2018 – Lockheed at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 22/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN AWARDS THREE-YEAR CONTRACT TO IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS TO PRODUCE A KEY COMPONENT OF THE F-35 LIGHTNING Il USING IBC’S COST-SAVING PRECISION CAST BERYLLIUM ALLOY TECHNOLOGY; 02/05/2018 – First Light: Fourth U.S. Air Force SBIRS Satellite Sends First Images Back to Earth; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $80M CONTRACT TO BUILD MISSILE DEFENSE; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed shrugs off F-35 spat to lift outlook; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin 1Q Effective Income Tax Rate 14.9%; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 22/03/2018 – The Chinese J-31 fighter jet is believed to be a knockoff of Lockheed Martin’s F-35; 21/05/2018 – Ascent Aerospace – Global Tooling Systems presented Elite Supplier award from Lockheed Martin Aeronautics

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold TDG shares while 148 reduced holdings.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99B and $2.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 60,000 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $57.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $4.69 earnings per share, up 13.56% or $0.56 from last year’s $4.13 per share. TDG’s profit will be $250.33M for 26.64 P/E if the $4.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.63 actual earnings per share reported by TransDigm Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.30% EPS growth.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 EPS, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.42 billion for 18.80 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04M and $430.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,100 shares to 30,295 shares, valued at $8.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings.