As Transdigm Group (TDG) Share Price Rose, Highvista Strategies Decreased Its Position; As Varian Med Sys (VAR) Stock Value Declined, Acadian Asset Management Lifted Its Holding by $4.77 Million

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 389.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 33,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 42,525 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03M, up from 8,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $111.37. About 927,034 shares traded or 63.89% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A 5-YR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $1.8 BLN; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN REITERATES BELIEF VARIAN SCHEME REMAINS IN BEST INTEREST; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – U.S. FTC GRANTED EARLY TERMINATION OF WAITING PERIOD UNDER CLAYTON ACT & PREMERGER NOTIFICATION RULES WITH RESPECT TO SCHEME; 07/05/2018 – Varian Acquires Taiwan Distributor; 19/04/2018 – Varian to Demonstrate Advanced Cancer Care Solutions at ESTRO 37; 03/04/2018 – Brainlab Announces Interoperability of ExacTrac and Varian’s Edge® System; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 REVENUE GROWTH RANGE OF 6 PERCENT TO 9 PERCENT, WHICH NOW INCLUDES IMPACT FROM CURRENCY FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Varian Acquires Taiwan Distributor Cooperative CL Enterprises; 21/05/2018 – varian medical systems, inc. | varian cervical sleeves | K172675 | 05/16/2018 |; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q EPS 79c

Highvista Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 16.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 7,800 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, down from 9,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $544.73. About 263,276 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 23/04/2018 – TransDigm Second Quarter Earnings Report and Conference Call Set for Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Rating To Transdigm’s Senior Secured Term Loan E And B3 Rating To Senior Subordinated Notes; B1 Cfr Unchanged; 15/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM BUYS KIRKHILL FROM ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES FOR $50M; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Extant From Warburg Pincus for About $525M in Cash; 17/05/2018 – TransDigm Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Ebitda $1.83B-$1.88B; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM 2Q ADJ EPS $3.79, EST. $3.65; 15/03/2018 – ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $50 MLN IN CASH; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $525 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Rubber World: TransDigm acquires the Kirkhill elastomers business from Esterline Technologies

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $144,233 activity.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $23.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Public Education In (NASDAQ:APEI) by 66,856 shares to 459,501 shares, valued at $13.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 156,972 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.69 million shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $4,319 activity. Wynne Sarah also bought $4,319 worth of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.