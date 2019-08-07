As Transdigm Group (TDG) Market Value Rose, Triple Frond Partners Upped Its Stake by $6.66 Million; Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Shareholder Marathon Capital Management Raised Its Stake by $1.21 Million

Triple Frond Partners Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc bought 14,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 212,162 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.32 million, up from 197,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $6.05 during the last trading session, reaching $530.44. About 74,427 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500.

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 350.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management bought 46,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 59,873 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 13,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $24.19. About 400,952 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

More notable recent TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “TransDigm Third Quarter Earnings Report and Conference Call Set for Tuesday, August 6, 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “TransDigm Group (TDG) Declares $30.00 Special Dividend; 6.5% Yield – StreetInsider.com” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About TransDigm Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:TDG) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TransDigm Group Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Triple Frond Partners Llc, which manages about $865.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 267,767 shares to 104,718 shares, valued at $13.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Lc holds 0.03% or 625 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap has 0.12% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Ameritas Invest Prtn stated it has 854 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested in 52,078 shares. Three Peaks Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 6,196 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Enterprise Fincl Services has 0.08% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 776 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability Company holds 12,433 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 7,388 shares stake. Columbus Circle Invsts invested in 0.23% or 19,606 shares. Hanseatic Serv invested in 2,190 shares. Lone Pine Cap Ltd Co owns 1.66 million shares for 4.41% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar invested 0.11% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Natl Asset Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 471 shares. Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.07% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 1,878 shares. Us Bankshares De reported 0.17% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $8.54 million activity. Henderson Robert S had sold 20,000 shares worth $8.55M. 10 shares were bought by Wynne Sarah, worth $4,319 on Monday, March 11.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Investment Mngmt owns 0.18% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 60,623 shares. Forward Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 161,738 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Llc. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 7.43M are held by Jpmorgan Chase And. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Colonial Tru Advsrs has invested 0.28% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Colony Gp Limited reported 18,367 shares. Blackhill Cap accumulated 0.12% or 26,240 shares. Pinnacle Assoc holds 0.01% or 17,898 shares. Town Country Financial Bank Tru Comm Dba First Bankers Tru Comm invested in 18,730 shares or 0.23% of the stock. First LP invested in 435,242 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 0% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 40,120 shares. American Registered Invest Advisor Inc has 9,440 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 566,991 were accumulated by Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com.