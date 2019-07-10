As Transdigm Group (TDG) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Highvista Strategies Trimmed Its Stake by $679,500; Ford Motor Co (F) Market Valuation Rose While Washington Trust Bank Has Lifted Position

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 414.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank bought 38,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,301 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424,000, up from 9,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.14. About 24.69 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 7.33% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Japan’s GDP ends best growth run in decades as spending, trade fade; 15/03/2018 – Pedal Commander releases new Bluetooth units for Dodge, Ram, Jeep and Ford vehicles; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor Reaffirms 2018 Adjusted EPS View of $1.45-$1.7; 25/04/2018 – AUTOSHOW-Ford hopes China easing will speed up Zotye venture approval; 10/04/2018 – FORD SEES HEADWINDS ON ALUMINUM COST FROM PROPOSED TRUMP TARIFF; 13/03/2018 – GM CEO meets with U.S. regulators on fuel efficiency rules; 04/04/2018 – China retaliates, slaps duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets skid; 01/05/2018 – Ford Motor April U.S. Total Vehicle Sales Down 4.7%; 09/03/2018 – FORD SAYS JAN-FEB VEHICLE SALES -23 PCT Y/Y, VS -21 PCT YR AGO; 11/04/2018 – FORD’S F.N LINCOLN BRAND PLANS TO BUILD FIVE NEW VEHICLES IN CHINA BY 2022

Highvista Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 16.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,800 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, down from 9,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $7.56 during the last trading session, reaching $483.76. About 304,500 shares traded or 0.99% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 36.06% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein as President and CEO and W. Nicholas Howley as Executive Chairman, Appointment of New Board; 15/05/2018 – Spo Advisory Buys New 1.7% Position in TransDigm; 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill from Esterline Technologies; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Aerospace Company Extant Components for $525 Million; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY EXTANT AEROSPACE FOR $525M

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Utd Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 4,644 shares to 2,158 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IWS) by 34,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,174 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Company accumulated 27.16M shares or 0.14% of the stock. Bartlett And Ltd Llc accumulated 2,178 shares. Private Na, a Ohio-based fund reported 16,887 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 851,690 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 1,000 are held by Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora. Concorde Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 20,840 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 151,860 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) invested in 0.01% or 1,479 shares. Trustmark Natl Bank Tru Department accumulated 34,656 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd owns 39,364 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 3.03M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Com owns 570 shares. The North Carolina-based Salem Investment Counselors Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). 82,528 are held by Park Oh. 16,120 are owned by Parsec Financial.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $203,238 activity. LECHLEITER JOHN C bought $103,200 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Friday, May 10.

Highvista Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $122.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 6,300 shares to 13,100 shares, valued at $752,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 6,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS).

Analysts await TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $4.01 EPS, up 1.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.95 per share. TDG’s profit will be $213.25M for 30.16 P/E if the $4.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.17 actual EPS reported by TransDigm Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Cap holds 772 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 19,421 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag has 0.11% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 409,497 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Kbc Gru Nv accumulated 14,706 shares. Strs Ohio owns 161,742 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt accumulated 9,660 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Century Incorporated holds 768 shares. Research Global owns 1.62M shares. Dupont Management accumulated 30,632 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Mirador Capital Prtn Limited Partnership owns 448 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Cap International Sarl owns 24,823 shares. Westpac Banking holds 0% or 3,189 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 108 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 insider sales for $10.97 million activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $1.26M was made by Wynne Sarah on Thursday, February 7. Henderson Robert S had sold 20,000 shares worth $8.55 million on Monday, February 11.