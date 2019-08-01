As Transdigm Group (TDG) Market Value Rose, Holder Valinor Management Has Cut Stake; Dana Investment Advisors Decreased Cyrusone (CONE) Stake by $7.91 Million

Valinor Management Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 51.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc sold 178,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 170,403 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.36M, down from 348,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $486.27. About 61,330 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Ebitda $1.83B-$1.88B; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M SR SUB NOTES; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Adj EPS $17.35-Adj EPS $17.99; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP REPORTS POTENTIAL FINANCING TRANSACTIONS; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY WARBURG PINCUS’S EXTANT FOR ABOUT $525M; 30/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM REPORTS KEVIN STEIN AS PRESIDENT, CEO & W. NICHOLAS H; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 Million of Senior Subordinated Notes; 23/03/2018 – Rubber World: TransDigm acquires the Kirkhill elastomers business from Esterline Technologies; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Acquire Extant for $525; 08/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Successful Completion of Notes Offering

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 77.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 152,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 44,328 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, down from 196,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.74% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $61.27. About 867,555 shares traded or 0.39% up from the average. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 13/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB’ Corporate Credit Rating and ‘BB+’ Issue-Level Ratings on CyrusOne; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE – AGREEMENT ALSO CONTAINS ACCORDION ALLOWING CO TO OBTAIN UP TO $1 BLN ADDITIONAL REVOLVING OR TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS; 19/04/2018 – DJ CyrusOne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONE); 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $3.18 TO $3.28, EST. $3.25; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q REV. $196.6M, EST. $185.8M; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Normalized EPS 85c; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE REPORTS NEW $3.0B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Rev $810M-$825M; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q EPS 45c

More notable recent TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Share Price Increased 170% – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Crainscleveland.com published: “Eaton Corp. to buy TransDigm Group’s Souriau-Sunbank Connection Technologies unit for $920 million – Crain’s Cleveland Business” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why TransDigm Outperformed in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82B and $1.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15,315 shares to 58,132 shares, valued at $103.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Univar Inc by 513,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Analysts await TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $4.01 EPS, up 1.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.95 per share. TDG’s profit will be $213.25M for 30.32 P/E if the $4.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.17 actual EPS reported by TransDigm Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 252,774 are owned by Putnam Limited Com. Mariner Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 1,704 shares. Td Asset Management, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 14,621 shares. Ca has 0.31% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Pnc Group holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 16,202 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.05% or 14,004 shares. Nordea Invest Management holds 0.02% or 16,554 shares in its portfolio. M&T Comml Bank reported 0.02% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Kbc Grp Nv accumulated 0.06% or 14,706 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 1,538 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co reported 23,475 shares stake. Glenmede Tru Co Na holds 106 shares. Barbara Oil stated it has 1.62% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). 84,545 are held by Weitz Invest Mngmt. Oppenheimer &, a New York-based fund reported 591 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 selling transactions for $10.97 million activity. $77,234 worth of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) was sold by Graff Michael. $4,319 worth of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) shares were bought by Wynne Sarah.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested 0.01% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.04% stake. Principal Fincl Gru accumulated 3.47M shares or 0.17% of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council accumulated 66,000 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Bb&T reported 4,432 shares. Aperio Group Limited has 63,402 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Westwood Group Inc owns 17,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hound Prtn Ltd has 0.09% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Liability Company owns 434,233 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fca Tx holds 5,200 shares. Oakbrook Invests Lc holds 0.02% or 5,850 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Royal Bank Of Canada owns 104,075 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sei Invests Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 354,875 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 2,578 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Copart Announces the Addition of Diane M. Morefield and Stephen Fisher to Its Board of Directors – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 31, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 28, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors to Impact Extra Space Storage (EXR) in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CyrusOne (CONE) Surpasses Q1 FFO Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CyrusOne declares $0.50 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 24,711 shares to 527,225 shares, valued at $25.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 19,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY).