As Transdigm Group (TDG) Market Value Rose, Berkshire Partners Has Upped Its Stake; Swift Run Capital Management Increased Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Stake by $1.89 Million

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 60.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 94,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 251,549 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03 million, up from 156,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $20.05. About 2.86 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 06/03/2018 MORNEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE MAKES SENSE FOR CANADA; 28/05/2018 – KMI: Ottawa Plans to Purchase Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion; 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PREPARED TO INDEMNIFY KINDER MORGAN CANADA PIPELINE PROJECT AGAINST ANY FINANCIAL LOSS CAUSED BY B.C. GOVT’S ATTEMPTS AT DELAY; 15/04/2018 – KMI: Horgan says Trudeau told him Feds will move legislative and fianancial measures in the days ahead. Leaves to PM to outline. #TransMountain – ! $KMI; 12/04/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: BREAKING: PM Justin Trudeau to meet with B.C. Premier John Horgan and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley Sunday; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S: KMI SALE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC QTRLY REV $3,418 MLN VS $3,424 MLN; 15/05/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS LOTS OF FACTORS WILL AFFECT GOVERNMENT’S DECISION ON POSSIBLE AID TO KINDER MORGAN; “EVERYTHING IS ON THE TABLE”; 16/05/2018 – David P Ball: Breaking: B.C. threatens to sue Alberta if `unconstitutional’ bill to block oil becomes law…

Berkshire Partners Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Partners Llc bought 229,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 2.04M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $926.52 million, up from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Partners Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $536.88. About 166,217 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein as President and CEO and W. Nicholas Howley as Executive Chairman, Appointment of New Board Mem; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Net $196.3M; 15/03/2018 – ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $50 MLN IN CASH; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q EPS $3.53; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP-EXPECTS TO FINANCE DEAL PRIMARILY THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND EXISTING AVAILABILITY UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 09/03/2018 – TransDigm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – WARBURG PINCUS REPORTS SALE OF EXTANT AEROSPACE TO TRANSDIGM; 24/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM COMPLETES PURCHASE OF EXTANT AEROSPACE; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates TransDigm’s Prpsd Trm Lns ‘B+’, Sr Nts ‘B-‘; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Aerospace Company Extant Components for $525 Million

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning has 670 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Us Bancorp De, Minnesota-based fund reported 131,182 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 14,839 shares. Principal Financial Gp holds 1.05% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) or 2.48M shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.05% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). 16,554 are held by Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab. Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 3,114 shares. Castleark Management Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 870 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 510 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 0.04% or 311,745 shares. Wedge Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc owns 345,183 shares or 1.79% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn has invested 0.04% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Westfield Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 299,044 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.03% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4,319 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Plc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management Corporation invested in 0.08% or 440,907 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.22% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 1.61 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bar Harbor Trust Svcs reported 322,742 shares. 131.45 million were reported by Blackrock. New South Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 14,951 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 20,874 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Lc accumulated 0.15% or 32,703 shares. 5,345 were reported by Columbia Asset Mngmt. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 1.52M shares or 0.45% of the stock. Moneta Grp Inv Ltd Liability Co holds 645,627 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.1% or 24,480 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). National Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm reported 0.05% stake.

