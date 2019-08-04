As Transcanada (TRP) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Cut Stake; Altria Group (MO) Shareholder Coho Partners LTD Has Upped Stake

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 202,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 2.08M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.72 million, up from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.93. About 6.63 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 14/05/2018 – Tobacco giant Altria hired the firm to help with a strategy to figure out how to craft compelling messages to fight back against regulators, sources told CNBC

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 48,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 2.09 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.73 million, down from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $48.59. About 2.06 million shares traded or 55.60% up from the average. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 27/04/2018 – TransCanada 1Q Adj EPS C$0.98; 13/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 16/05/2018 – Alberta Investment Adds Tal Education, Cuts TransCanada: 13F; 17/05/2018 – TransCanada Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – CORRECT: TRANSCANADA TO INVEST IN OIL & GAS LINES OVER DECADE; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CONCLUDES CONFERENCE CALL; 23/03/2018 – TransCanada: Settlement Covers NGTL System Operating Costs Including Return on Equity and Depreciation; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA – CONTINUE TO ADVANCE MORE THAN $20 BLN OF MEDIUM TO LONGER-TERM PROJECTS INCLUDING KEYSTONE XL, COASTAL GASLINK; 09/04/2018 – CORRECT: TRANSCANADA SAYS ENERGY DISRUPTION TO SHIFT SPENDING; 19/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXPECTS NO MATERIAL FINL IMPACT FROM PROPOSED TAX

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24 billion and $6.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 210,690 shares to 789,783 shares, valued at $59.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Usa Compression Pa (NYSE:USAC) by 55,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

