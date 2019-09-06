As Transcanada (TRP) Stock Value Rose, Us Bancorp De Raised Its Stake; As Bp Plc (BP) Stock Price Declined, Blair William & Company Lowered Position by $852,561

Blair William & Company decreased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company sold 19,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 308,855 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.50M, down from 328,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $37.41. About 4.91 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 26/03/2018 – MYTILINEOS MYTr.AT SAYS METKA EGN SELLS FOUR OPERATIONAL SOLAR PV PLANTS TO LIGHTSOURCE BP; 01/05/2018 – “Sometimes people forget that actually, it was not that long ago we were down at $28 a barrel â€¦ I think oil prices today feel a bit frothy,” Brian Gilvary, CFO at BP, told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe” Tuesday; 24/04/2018 – BP CLOSES DEAL TO BUY STAKE IN KHARAMPUR JV WITH ROSNEFT; 16/04/2018 – EX-BP WORKER PLEADS GUILTY TO TRYING TO EXTORT MONEY FROM CO; 22/05/2018 – BP Studios Named Official Award Winner For Best Film And Video In The Science Category; 26/04/2018 – BP-SOCAR Agreement is For Exploration in North Absheron Basin of Caspian Sea; 04/05/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 600P FROM 590P; 24/04/2018 – BP chief accused of Cambridge threats; 07/05/2018 – AKER BP CEO: SAYS STILL SEES “SIGNIFICANT AND INTERESTING” M&A TARGETS ON THE NORWEGIAN CONTINENTAL SHELF, THOUGH COMPETITION HAS INCREASED FROM A YEAR AGO; 28/05/2018 – Outgoing BP chairman to lead powerful European business group

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 73,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.30M, up from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $51.1. About 800,006 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Transcanada’s Rating Outlook To Negative From Stable; Affirms A3 Rating; 13/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON FOR TRANSPORTATION SERVICE AGREEMENTS OF CRUDE OIL ON MARKETLINK FROM CUSHING TO MARKETS IN U.S. GULF COAST; 09/04/2018 – CORRECT: TRANSCANADA TO INVEST IN OIL & GAS LINES OVER DECADE; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA REPORTS 2018-2019 REV. REQUIREMENT SETTLEMENT WITH; 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA VP SAMANTHA STUART SPEAKS AT BNEF SUMMIT IN N.Y; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP TRP.TO – EXPECTS COMPARABLE EBITDA TO BE ABOUT $9.5 BILLION IN 2020 – CEO AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SEES NMML DECISION IN NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS; 22/03/2018 – PETRONAS SAYS ITS CANADIAN UNIT PROGRESS ENERGY IS ONE OF ELEVEN SHIPPERS INVOLVED IN APPLICATION FOR NORTH MONTNEY MAINLINE EXTENSION PIPELINE PROPOSED BY TRANSCANADA; 23/03/2018 – TransCanada: Agreement Fixes Operating, Maintenance and Admin Costs at $225M for 2018 and $230M for 2019; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada 1Q Rev C$3.42B

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 5,996 shares to 115,941 shares, valued at $6.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Etf Tr by 4,761 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,071 shares, and has risen its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD).

Analysts await BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, down 34.78% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.15 per share. BP’s profit will be $2.49B for 12.47 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by BP p.l.c. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.64% negative EPS growth.