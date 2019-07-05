As Transcanada (TRP) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Montrusco Bolton Investments Cut Position by $25.31 Million; Greatmark Investment Partners Upped Its Position in United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) by $802,974

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 9.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc bought 7,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 81,287 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.08 million, up from 74,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $102.42. About 844,006 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 24/05/2018 – UPS Launches New Technology To Optimize Field Inventory For Critical Medical Devices; 05/04/2018 – Pop-Ups Offer Classes on Today’s Hot Topics; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS IN TALKS WITH TRUCKING COMPANY WERNER TO PARTNER ON NEW SERVICE; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015B Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 21/03/2018 – UPS – INVESTMENT IN CANADA IS INCLUDED IN CO’S PREVIOUSLY STATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018; 11/04/2018 – UPS Study: Purchases From Marketplaces Nearly Universal; Retail Now Global As E-Commerce Shoppers Cross Borders; 10/05/2018 – UPS Board Announces Quarterly Dividend; 11/04/2018 – UPS Caught Flat-footed By E-Commerce; Pilots To Survey Shippers To Determine Impact; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 30/05/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: About a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in Lexingto…

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 67.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 538,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 257,468 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.24 million, down from 796,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $49.74. About 447,494 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 9.00% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 23/03/2018 – TransCanada Announces 2018-2019 Revenue Requirement Settlement with NGTL System Shippers; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada 1Q Rev C$3.42B; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA – NGTL EXPORT CAPACITY OPEN SEASON CLOSED ON MARCH 15 AND WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED, WITH AVERAGE AWARDED CONTRACT TERM OF ABOUT 22 YRS; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SAYS $8 BLN COST FOR KEYSTONE XL IS STILL VALID; 13/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA: OPEN SEASON CLOSED MARCH 15, WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED; 09/04/2018 – CORRECT: TRANSCANADA TO INVEST IN OIL & GAS LINES OVER DECADE; 03/05/2018 – U.S. lifts TransCanada Keystone oil pipeline pressure restrictions; 02/04/2018 – TransCanada Places Final Section of 2017 NGTL Expansion Program into Service; 20/03/2018 – TransCanada Chips Away at Alberta Natural Gas Pipeline Shortage

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51M and $317.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC) by 4,330 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Peretz Richard N. sold $1.01 million worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Investments LP stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 320,000 shares. 10,746 are owned by Cetera Limited Liability. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt invested in 0.2% or 146,863 shares. Schroder Invest Management Gp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Legal & General Group Public Limited Company holds 4.17 million shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement System has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Arcadia Mngmt Mi owns 1,930 shares. Valley Advisers accumulated 10,115 shares. Shoker Inv Counsel has 13,007 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.27% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 1.86 million shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance has 0.49% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings stated it has 2.64M shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Conning accumulated 400,595 shares. Keystone Planning Inc reported 2.45% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00 billion and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 35,062 shares to 496,508 shares, valued at $26.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Infrast Partners (NYSE:BIP) by 264,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Analysts await TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 12.12% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.66 per share. TRP’s profit will be $693.60 million for 16.80 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by TC Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.50% negative EPS growth.