As Transcanada (TRP) Stock Value Rose, Reaves W H & Company Raised Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Has Increased by Wellcome Trust Ltd

Wellcome Trust Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellcome Trust Ltd bought 302,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.33 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746.87M, up from 6.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellcome Trust Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $138.97. About 12.03 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/05/2018 – INVIVO Communications Inc. Accepted into the Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner Program (MRPP); 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Pub; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year; 22/03/2018 – Databricks Delivers Microsoft Azure Databricks Addressing Customer Demand; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 P; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 15/05/2018 – Uber, Lyft scrap mandatory arbitration for sexual assault claims; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft is bringing its digital assistant Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 35.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 60,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 232,100 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.43 million, up from 171,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $49.03. About 602,250 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 9.00% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS COMPANY CONSIDERING JV PARTNERS FOR COASTAL GASLINK PIPELINE PROJECT -CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – U.S. lifts TransCanada Keystone oil pipeline pressure restrictions; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada Declares Quarterly Dividend of C$0.69; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – UNIT FILED APPLICATION WITH NATIONAL ENERGY BOARD FOR APPROVAL OF NEGOTIATED SETTLEMENT WITH CUSTOMERS, OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES; 13/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 20/03/2018 – TransCanada Chips Away at Alberta Natural Gas Pipeline Shortage; 20/04/2018 – TransCanada files for new short-term committed rates for MarketLink shippers; 13/04/2018 – TransCanada Launches Open Season for Marketlink; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – SETTLEMENT COVERS NGTL SYSTEM OPERATING COSTS INCLUDING RETURN ON EQUITY AND DEPRECIATION; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA COMPLETES NGTL EXPORT CAPACITY OPEN SEASON

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) by 198,178 shares to 551,849 shares, valued at $57.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co Com (NYSE:PXD) by 22,861 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,391 shares, and cut its stake in Bce Inc Com New (NYSE:BCE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) has 71,082 shares. 128,885 were accumulated by Auxier Asset Management. Moreover, Hudson Bay Mgmt LP has 0.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 69,554 shares. Dorsey Wright & Assoc invested in 0.11% or 3,788 shares. Somerset Group stated it has 28,218 shares or 2.79% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Rothschild Inv Corporation Il has invested 1.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Butensky & Cohen Security reported 22,331 shares stake. Grandfield & Dodd has invested 4.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 252,170 are held by Northeast Mngmt. Prudential Pcl has 9.41 million shares. Mckinley Cap Lc Delaware holds 488,390 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 7,464 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Montecito Bank And Tru holds 1.65% or 45,826 shares. Cypress Cap Management Ltd Liability has 176,858 shares. Skytop Ltd Liability Co holds 4.42% or 40,000 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.