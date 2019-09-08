As Transcanada (TRP) Stock Rose, Shareholder Great West Life Assurance Company Has Cut Its Stake by $10.91 Million; Adell Harriman & Carpenter Has Cut Texas Inst (TXN) Position by $424.28 Million

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 247,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 5.28M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236.55 million, down from 5.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $51.06. About 1.14 million shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 16/05/2018 – CONSTRUCTION TO START ON TRANSCANADA’S TRP.TO COASTAL GASLINK PIPELINE IN EARLY 2019, PENDING INVESTMENT DECISION ON LNG CANADA PROJECT- PROJECT PRESIDENT; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS KEYSTONE XL CAPACITY AVAILABLE FOR LONG-TERM CONTRACTS NEARLY FULLY UTILIZED; 23/03/2018 – TransCanada: Agreement Encompasses Jan 1, 2018-Dec 31, 2019; 03/05/2018 – REMAINING PRESSURE RESTRICTIONS ON TRANSCANADA’S KEYSTONE OIL PIPELINE LIFTED ON MAY 1 BY PHMSA – SPOKESMAN; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades TransCanada, TCPL To ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘; 24/05/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NOVA GAS TRANSMISSION LTD WILL WORK WITH ITS SHIPPERS TO ADDRESS REQUIREMENTS PROVIDED BY NEB; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada Declares Quarterly Dividend of C$0.69; 13/04/2018 – TransCanada Launches Open Season for Marketlink; 27/04/2018 – Keystone XL Stuck in Limbo as TransCanada Fights Legal Threats; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – UNIT FILED APPLICATION WITH NATIONAL ENERGY BOARD FOR APPROVAL OF NEGOTIATED SETTLEMENT WITH CUSTOMERS, OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc decreased its stake in Texas Inst (TXN) by 20.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc analyzed 4,000 shares as the company's stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 15,150 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61B, down from 19,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Texas Inst for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $127.09. About 2.46 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap holds 46,400 shares. Wetherby Asset Management Incorporated invested in 27,467 shares. Cutler Inv Counsel Limited Liability Com stated it has 105,823 shares or 2.2% of all its holdings. Mawer Management Limited accumulated 187,988 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Huntington Bankshares accumulated 0.89% or 506,841 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Limited Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 8,973 shares. Raymond James Service reported 171,664 shares stake. Highstreet Asset has 10,778 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Howard Capital Mngmt reported 7,170 shares. King Luther Corporation owns 99,497 shares. Shufro Rose Co Ltd Com stated it has 194,687 shares. 2,130 are held by Legacy Prtnrs. Verity Asset Mngmt has invested 0.49% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Limited Company invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Amalgamated Bank invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.28 billion for 22.53 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39 million and $514.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX) by 13,557 shares to 300,145 shares, valued at $10.50 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 961 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by Finance.Yahoo.com and Nasdaq.com.

Analysts await TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 5.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.76 per share. TRP’s profit will be $669.91M for 17.73 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by TC Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.00% negative EPS growth.