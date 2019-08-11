As Transcanada (TRP) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Cibc World Markets Decreased Holding; As Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) Market Value Declined, Corbyn Investment Management Has Boosted by $388,360 Its Holding

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 4,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 86,020 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, up from 81,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources (Eog) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $79.37. About 2.79 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 0.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc sold 39,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 11.00M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $494.43M, down from 11.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.75B market cap company. It closed at $48.1 lastly. It is down 10.49% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA REPORTS 2018-2019 REV. REQUIREMENT SETTLEMENT WITH; 22/03/2018 – PETRONAS SAYS ITS CANADIAN UNIT PROGRESS ENERGY IS ONE OF ELEVEN SHIPPERS INVOLVED IN APPLICATION FOR NORTH MONTNEY MAINLINE EXTENSION PIPELINE PROPOSED BY TRANSCANADA; 30/05/2018 – TransCanada Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – TransCanada: Agreement Encompasses Jan 1, 2018-Dec 31, 2019; 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA VP SAMANTHA STUART SPEAKS AT BNEF SUMMIT IN N.Y; 19/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXPECTS NO MATERIAL FINL IMPACT FROM PROPOSED TAX; 17/05/2018 – TransCanada Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – TransCanada Is Said to Hold Investor Talks After Rating Warning; 19/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA REVIEWING DETAILS OF FERC ACTIONS; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT MAJOR CHANGE IN THROUGHPUT ON KEYSTONE ONCE PRESSURE RESTRICTIONS REMOVED -CONFERENCE CALL

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.18 million shares to 1.41 million shares, valued at $166.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 2,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,798 shares, and has risen its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winch Advisory Svcs Lc has 1.39% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Alexandria Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 22,689 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Argent Communication reported 14,560 shares. The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0.15% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Bahl Gaynor Inc has 54,813 shares. Numerixs Tech owns 600 shares. 24,501 are held by Chesley Taft Associates Limited Liability. Stevens Cap Mgmt LP holds 0.16% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 38,580 shares. 60,869 are held by Novare Cap Mgmt. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Llc has 6.12M shares. Markston Ltd has invested 0.28% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Dana Investment Advsrs Inc invested 0.08% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Citigroup has 0.03% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Artemis Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.31% or 277,554 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.11% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).