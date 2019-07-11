As Transcanada (TRP) Share Value Rose, Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Raised Its Holding by $1.35 Million; Willis Investment Counsel Position in Allstate (ALL) Trimmed by $470,000

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 30,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.17M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232.20M, up from 5.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $51.16. About 1.21M shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 9.00% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 23/03/2018 – TransCanada Announces 2018-2019 Revenue Requirement Settlement with NGTL System Shippers; 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – SUNDRE CROSSOVER PROJECT HAS BEEN PLACED INTO SERVICE IN CENTRAL ALBERTA; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Transcanada Pipelines $Benchmark; 10Y, 20Y, 30Y; 16/05/2018 – CONSTRUCTION TO START ON TRANSCANADA’S TRP.TO COASTAL GASLINK PIPELINE IN EARLY 2019, PENDING INVESTMENT DECISION ON LNG CANADA PROJECT- PROJECT PRESIDENT; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – SETTLEMENT COVERS NGTL SYSTEM OPERATING COSTS INCLUDING RETURN ON EQUITY AND DEPRECIATION; 22/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP TRP.TO : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 09/04/2018 – TransCanada Places Sundre Crossover Project in Service; 22/03/2018 – PETRONAS SAYS ITS CANADIAN UNIT PROGRESS ENERGY IS ONE OF ELEVEN SHIPPERS INVOLVED IN APPLICATION FOR NORTH MONTNEY MAINLINE EXTENSION PIPELINE PROPOSED BY TRANSCANADA; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada 1Q EPS C$0.83; 30/05/2018 – TransCanada Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Allstate (ALL) by 11.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,800 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, down from 42,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Allstate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $103.15. About 1.74M shares traded or 5.45% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG BOOSTED VIPS, WYNN, MOMO, WB, ALL IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 201; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Adj EPS $2.96; 07/03/2018 – Allstate Named One of the 2018 “Top 70 Companies for Executive Women”; 22/03/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook on Allstate Insurance Ratings Is Stable; 01/05/2018 – ALLSTATE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.63, EST. $2.60; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms ‘A+’ IFS Ratings of Allstate Insurance Co; 23/05/2018 – Allstate Elevates Customer Service Through Artificial Intelligence; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Rev $9.77B; 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $1.77 EPS, down 6.84% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ALL’s profit will be $587.35 million for 14.57 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.30 actual EPS reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.04% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Trump Administration Withdraws Drug Rebate Plan – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Our Take On The New Home Company Inc.’s (NYSE:NWHM) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Gartner, Inc.’s (NYSE:IT) 19% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Avista reaches partial settlement in Oregon rate case – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mosaic Company (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 39,635 shares to 297,440 shares, valued at $8.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wiley John & Sons Cl A (NYSE:WMT) by 52,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Financial Corp owns 21,579 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.14M shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.06% stake. Raymond James Tru Na reported 108,282 shares. 5.24M are held by Jpmorgan Chase. 1St Source Fincl Bank has 47,242 shares. 9,104 were reported by Optimum Investment Advisors. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.26% or 20,825 shares in its portfolio. Azimuth Ltd Liability invested in 12,600 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 2,447 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw reported 1.52M shares stake. Cornerstone Inc has 694 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Liability has 0.12% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 4.85 million shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.62% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 26,472 shares.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 78,019 shares to 115,814 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 116,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.31 million shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD).