As Transcanada (TRP) Share Price Rose, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Increased Holding; Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Holder Manikay Partners Lowered Its Position

Manikay Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 41.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90 million, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $51.11. About 697,144 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 1.75% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 26/03/2018 – HOCHTIEF AG HOTG.DE SAYS CIMIC GROUP’S THIESS HAS SECURED A A$185 MLN CONTRACT FROM BHP TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL MINING SERVICES AT MOUNT ARTHUR COAL OPERATION IN HUNTER VALLEY, AUSTRALIA; 18/04/2018 – BHP Trims Iron Ore, Olympic Dam Output Forecasts; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Mexican offshore Trion project partners weigh floating oil facility; 17/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON EXEC SAYS NICKEL WEST AIMS TO START PRODUCING NICKEL SULPHATE NEXT YEAR; 25/04/2018 – EMR IS SAID TO WEIGH POTENTIAL BID FOR BHP’S CERRO: AUSTRALIAN; 07/03/2018 – Drummond hires Goldman to float possible Colombia sale to investors; 15/05/2018 – BHP Billiton CEO Says Higher Commodity Prices Lift Return on Capital to Roughly 14%; 15/05/2018 – BHP Can Keep Capex Below US$8 Billion Over Coming Years–CEO; 18/04/2018 – BHP Raises Nickel Output as China Speeds Shift to Electric Autos; 12/03/2018 – WOODSIDE & BHP ENTERED INTO PACT IN RELATION ON SCARBOROUGH

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 96.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 1.41M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.87M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.04M, up from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $49.52. About 960,973 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 9.00% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA: OPEN SEASON CLOSED MARCH 15, WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CONCLUDES CONFERENCE CALL; 24/05/2018 – TRANSCANADA: NEB RECOMMENDS C$1.4B NORTH MONTNEY VARIANCE; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA 1Q COMP EBITDA C$2.07B, EST. C$2.02B; 03/05/2018 – TransCanada to start work on Keystone XL in Montana in fall 2018 -letter; 24/05/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NOVA GAS TRANSMISSION LTD WILL WORK WITH ITS SHIPPERS TO ADDRESS REQUIREMENTS PROVIDED BY NEB; 27/04/2018 – Keystone XL Stuck in Limbo as TransCanada Fights Legal Threats; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA COMPLETES NGTL EXPORT CAPACITY OPEN SEASON; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS COMPANY CONSIDERING JV PARTNERS FOR COASTAL GASLINK PIPELINE PROJECT -CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – TransCanada Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $7.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 880,482 shares to 9.70 million shares, valued at $318.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 117,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 935,173 shares, and cut its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

