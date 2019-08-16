As Transcanada (TRP) Market Value Rose, Sir Capital Management LP Has Cut Holding by $2.19 Million; Moon Capital Management LP Raised Stake in Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) by $9.98 Million as Stock Declined

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 11.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 49,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 394,901 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.75 million, down from 444,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $48.37. About 460,136 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 22/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP TRP.TO : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/05/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NOVA GAS TRANSMISSION LTD WILL WORK WITH ITS SHIPPERS TO ADDRESS REQUIREMENTS PROVIDED BY NEB; 30/04/2018 – TransCanada Releases 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report; 14/03/2018 – TransCanada Places Cameron Access Project in Service; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada Declares Quarterly Dividends; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA – INCREASE IN OVERALL COMPARABLE EARNINGS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 INCREASED DUE TO HIGHER VOLUMES ON KEYSTONE PIPELINE SYSTEM, AMONG OTHERS; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – TC PIPELINES, LP ATM PROGRAM IS NOT CURRENTLY BEING UTILIZED; 13/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – OPEN SEASON WILL COMMENCE ON APRIL 13, 2018 AND WILL CLOSE AT 12 P.M. MT ON MAY 7, 2018; 17/05/2018 – TransCanada Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – CORRECT: TRANSCANADA TO INVEST IN OIL & GAS LINES OVER DECADE

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 885.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 624,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 694,489 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80 million, up from 70,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.22 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.51. About 3.27M shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 10/04/2018 – Correction to Bed Bath & Beyond Flash Headlines in December; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES BED BATH & BEYOND INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 20/03/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open in Greensboro, North Carolina; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low- to mid-$2 range; 13/03/2018 Cost Plus World Market to Open Its Fifth Store in New Jersey; 03/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond will exchange Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards for store credit through Thursday; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q EPS $1.41; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Arthur Stark, Chief Merchandising Officer, Departs — Filing; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 15c; 04/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – OSBORNE’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD TO 11 MEMBERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com accumulated 0% or 503 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 264,463 shares. 26,749 are held by Quantbot Tech Lp. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 73,103 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Group Limited Liability holds 1.11 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Il owns 0.01% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 11,331 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). The Netherlands-based Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv has invested 0.47% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). 787 are held by Cullen Frost Bankers. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Profund Advisors Lc stated it has 15,833 shares. Tradewinds Capital Lc invested in 0% or 100 shares. Contrarius Mngmt invested in 9.23M shares or 8.21% of the stock. Assetmark has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Optimum Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Moon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.17B and $204.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 1.92 million shares to 555,258 shares, valued at $6.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 252,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,737 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU).

