As Transcanada (TRP) Market Value Rose, Reaves W H & Company Raised by $2.65 Million Its Holding; Centene Del (CNC) Stake Maintained by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 84.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 9,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 20,230 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 10,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 3.72M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS LOWER MIN. MEDICAL SPENDING RULE MAY BENEFIT FIRM; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC); 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 35.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 60,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 232,100 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.43 million, up from 171,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $48.4. About 711,818 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 20/03/2018 – TransCanada Chips Away at Alberta Natural Gas Pipeline Shortage; 24/05/2018 – TRANSCANADA: NEB RECOMMENDS C$1.4B NORTH MONTNEY VARIANCE; 22/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP TRP.TO : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – IN LIGHT OF 2018 FERC ACTIONS, FURTHER DROP DOWNS OF ASSETS INTO TC PIPELINES, LP ARE NOT CONSIDERED TO BE A VIABLE FUNDING LEVER; 24/05/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NEB ALSO PROVIDED GUIDANCE ON TOLLING PRINCIPLES TO BE APPLIED TO PROJECT; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP TRP.TO – EXPECTS COMPARABLE EBITDA TO BE ABOUT $9.5 BILLION IN 2020 – CEO AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada Declares Quarterly Dividend of C$0.69; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada Declares Quarterly Dividends; 19/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA REVIEWING DETAILS OF FERC ACTIONS; 01/05/2018 – TransCanada Is Said to Hold Investor Talks After Rating Warning

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Fund holds 8,215 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Rbf Cap Ltd Com accumulated 0.31% or 49,760 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP holds 0.01% or 218 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 70,290 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co owns 41,410 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Holderness Invs, North Carolina-based fund reported 5,650 shares. Chesley Taft & Assocs Ltd Co invested in 9,964 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 9,194 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 785,254 shares. Natixis holds 0.18% or 533,533 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 12,042 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia reported 0.02% stake. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF) by 5,996 shares to 121,612 shares, valued at $6.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 114,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,934 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG).

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 455,159 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $62.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corporation Com (NYSE:CVX) by 55,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,741 shares, and cut its stake in At & T Inc. (New) (NYSE:T).

