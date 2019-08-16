As Transcanada (TRP) Market Valuation Rose, Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Raised Its Holding by $303,776; Eagle Ridge Investment Management Position in Apple (AAPL) Has Lowered by $363,825 as Stock Price Rose

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 1,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 16,550 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14 million, down from 18,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $932.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $206.37. About 19.51M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a IXO | FWD Entered | 03/13/2018; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Deal for Shazam Is Delayed in Europe Over Data Concerns; 11/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Carpool Karaoke coming to Apple’s TV app for free after first being an Apple Music; 06/04/2018 – AustinBizJournal: EXCLUSIVE: Robinson Ranch – nearly 7K acres near Apple campus – could open up for development; 02/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Growth, Stable IPhone Sales Calm Analyst Fears; 23/05/2018 – Steve Kopack: Breaking: Apple, Spurned by BMW and Mercedes, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars – via @NYTimes; 30/03/2018 – Foxconn suffers first yearly profit drop since 2008 as iPhone slumps; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INTRODUCES IPHONE 8 & IPHONE 8 PLUS (PRODUCT)RED SPECIAL; 03/04/2018 – BMCC FIRST COLLEGE IN CUNY SYSTEM TO OFFER APPLE’S EVERYONE CAN CODE CURRICULUM; 05/03/2018 – Apple is reportedly planning to launch a cheaper 13-inch MacBook Air during the second quarter, according to KGI Securities

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 6,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 226,909 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.20M, up from 220,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $48.33. About 522,597 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 03/05/2018 – U.S. lifts TransCanada Keystone oil pipeline pressure restrictions; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SAYS IT’S LOOKING `VERY POSITIVE’ FOR LNG CANADA; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS ULTIMATELY BELIEVES TRANSCANADA KEYSTONE XL PROJECT WILL GO AHEAD- CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – TransCanada Announces Successful Completion of NGTL Export Capacity Open Season; 11/05/2018 – TransCanada withdraws proposal for program for Marketlink oil pipeline; 20/04/2018 – TransCanada files for new short-term committed rates for MarketLink shippers; 13/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – UNIT FILED APPLICATION WITH NATIONAL ENERGY BOARD FOR APPROVAL OF NEGOTIATED SETTLEMENT WITH CUSTOMERS, OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES; 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – SUNDRE CROSSOVER PROJECT HAS BEEN PLACED INTO SERVICE IN CENTRAL ALBERTA; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS C$0.98, EST. C$0.85

