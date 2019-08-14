As Transcanada (TRP) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Morgan Stanley Lowered Its Holding by $5.12 Million; First Eagle Investment Management Cut Union Pacific (UNP) Stake by $248.71 Million; Valuation Rose

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 116,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.05 million, down from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.48. About 2.27 million shares traded or 74.40% up from the average. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 19/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXPECTS NO MATERIAL FINL IMPACT FROM PROPOSED TAX; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SAYS $8 BLN COST FOR KEYSTONE XL IS STILL VALID; 09/04/2018 – CORRECT: TRANSCANADA TO INVEST IN OIL & GAS LINES OVER DECADE; 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA VP SAMANTHA STUART SPEAKS AT BNEF SUMMIT IN N.Y; 17/05/2018 – TransCanada Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS KEYSTONE XL CAPACITY AVAILABLE FOR LONG-TERM CONTRACTS NEARLY FULLY UTILIZED; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – TC PIPELINES, LP ATM PROGRAM IS NOT CURRENTLY BEING UTILIZED; 16/05/2018 – CONSTRUCTION TO START ON TRANSCANADA’S TRP.TO COASTAL GASLINK PIPELINE IN EARLY 2019, PENDING INVESTMENT DECISION ON LNG CANADA PROJECT- PROJECT PRESIDENT; 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA: PROJECT REPRESENTS AN INVESTMENT OF ABOUT C$100M; 02/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NORTHWEST MAINLINE LOOP-BOUNDARY LAKE PIPELINE HAS BEEN PLACED INTO SERVICE

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 28.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 1.49 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 3.78M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $632.16 million, down from 5.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $168.78. About 2.27 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.36 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 356,043 shares to 9.78 million shares, valued at $400.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 1.36M shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).