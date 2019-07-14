As Transcanada (TRP) Market Valuation Rose, Eagle Global Advisors Has Upped by $339,680 Its Holding; Lvm Capital Management LTD Upped Its Altria Group (MO) Holding by $560,025 as Stock Value Rose

Lvm Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Altria Group (MO) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd bought 9,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,335 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25 million, up from 81,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Altria Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $49.5. About 5.80M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: GERALD BALILES RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 1.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 7,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 438,320 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.70M, up from 430,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.66. About 642,323 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 9.00% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 30/04/2018 – TransCanada Releases 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – SETTLEMENT COVERS NGTL SYSTEM OPERATING COSTS INCLUDING RETURN ON EQUITY AND DEPRECIATION; 09/03/2018 NTV News: #BREAKING: The Neb. Supreme Court has sided with TransCanada in a lawsuit filed by landowners; 11/05/2018 – TransCanada withdraws proposal for program for Marketlink oil pipeline; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada Declares Quarterly Dividend of C$0.69; 24/05/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NEB ALSO PROVIDED GUIDANCE ON TOLLING PRINCIPLES TO BE APPLIED TO PROJECT; 03/05/2018 – REMAINING PRESSURE RESTRICTIONS ON TRANSCANADA’S KEYSTONE OIL PIPELINE LIFTED ON MAY 1 BY PHMSA – SPOKESMAN; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SEES NMML DECISION IN NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS; 19/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA REVIEWING DETAILS OF FERC ACTIONS; 13/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 316,686 shares to 4.71 million shares, valued at $115.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP) by 235,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 656,346 shares, and cut its stake in Andeavor Logistics Lp.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24 million and $435.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,388 shares to 146,685 shares, valued at $27.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 3,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,944 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

