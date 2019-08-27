As Transcanada (TRP) Market Valuation Rose, Brookfield Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; Nbw Capital Has Cut Its Danaher (DHR) Position by $845,328 as Shares Rose

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 354,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 2.17M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.68M, down from 2.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $49.1. About 334,956 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 03/05/2018 – TransCanada to start work on Keystone XL in Montana in fall 2018 -letter; 20/04/2018 – TransCanada files for new short-term committed rates for MarketLink shippers; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA – NOVA GAS TRANSMISSION LTD IS WORKING TO FINALIZE SCOPE OF EXPANSION FACILITIES TO MEET SERVICE REQUIREMENTS RESULTING FROM OPEN SEASON; 24/05/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NOVA GAS TRANSMISSION LTD WILL WORK WITH ITS SHIPPERS TO ADDRESS REQUIREMENTS PROVIDED BY NEB; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NGTL ANTICIPATES AN EXPANSION INVESTMENT OF APPROXIMATELY $120 MLN; 13/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON FOR TRANSPORTATION SERVICE AGREEMENTS OF CRUDE OIL ON MARKETLINK FROM CUSHING TO MARKETS IN U.S. GULF COAST; 24/05/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NEB ALSO PROVIDED GUIDANCE ON TOLLING PRINCIPLES TO BE APPLIED TO PROJECT; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA: OPEN SEASON CLOSED MARCH 15, WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED; 09/04/2018 – CORRECT: TRANSCANADA SAYS ENERGY DISRUPTION TO SHIFT SPENDING; 01/05/2018 – TransCanada Is Said to Hold Investor Talks After Rating Warning

Nbw Capital Llc decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc sold 6,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 71,280 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41 million, down from 77,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 507,832 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 08/05/2018 – Danaher Announces Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update On First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 06/03/2018 Tektronix to Showcase Industry’s Most Comprehensive 400G PAM4 Test Solutions at OFC 2018; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Net $566.6M; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Better-Than-Expected Results in Life Sciences, Diagnostics Platforms; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Had Forecast 1Q Adjusted EPS 90c-93c; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER APPROACHED GE ABOUT DEAL FOR GE’S LIFE-SCIENCES UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.38 TO $4.45; 22/05/2018 – Fluke RSE300 and RSE600 Fixed-Mount Infrared Cameras easily integrate infrared data, images, and videos to produce more comprehensive research analysis

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00 million and $365.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oneok Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 7,716 shares to 148,962 shares, valued at $10.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 39,181 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,927 shares, and has risen its stake in Shell Midstream Partners Lp.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $348,800 activity.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $825.00 million for 29.95 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

