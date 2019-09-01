As Transalta Corp. (TAC) Stock Value Declined, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Stake by $17.61 Million; Nvidia (NVDA) Position Boosted by Woodstock Corp

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Transalta Corp. (TAC) by 48.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 2.52 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.11% . The institutional investor held 2.63M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.36 million, down from 5.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Transalta Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.44. About 96,877 shares traded. TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) has risen 9.69% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TAC News: 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA CORP – QTRLY FFO SHR $1.10; 10/05/2018 – TransAlta Renewables 1Q Net C$66M; 08/05/2018 – Transalta Sees 2018 Funds From Operations C$750 Million-C$800 Million; 10/05/2018 – TransAlta Renewables 1Q Rev C$125M; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA CFO DONALD TREMBLAY TO LEAVE CO. EFFECTIVE MAY 8; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS C$0.23, EST. C$0.06; 22/03/2018 – TIDEWATER REPORTS PACT WITH TRANSALTA; 08/05/2018 – Transalta 1Q FFO C$1.10/Shr; 12/03/2018 TRANSALTA CORP TA.TO -REDEMPTION PRICE FOR NOTES WILL BE US$515.6 MLN; 10/05/2018 – TransAlta Renewables 1Q EPS 26c

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 67.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp bought 5,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 12,624 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 7,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $167.51. About 7.27 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and AI at the Nvidia GPU Tec; 03/04/2018 – Secretive Chinese bitcoin mining company just revealed a new chip that could hurt AMD, Nvidia; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY DATACENTER REVENUE GREW 71 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $701 MLN; 14/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $285 FROM $280; 18/04/2018 – Hard OCP: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1180 Rumor Mill; 01/05/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using Al to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA lnception Connect in Israel; 27/03/2018 – US News: Nvidia Suspends Self-Driving Tests Globally; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia into the tech slide because a big year for chipmaker is ahead

Woodstock Corp, which manages about $699.55M and $558.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 6,790 shares to 44,750 shares, valued at $6.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,295 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Co reported 1,762 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Uss Invest Mgmt owns 817,294 shares. Nomura Incorporated holds 768,491 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Moreover, Lord Abbett Company Ltd Liability Company has 0.05% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Farmers & Merchants Invs invested in 0% or 268 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments stated it has 705,882 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Duncker Streett & Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 799 were reported by Focused Wealth Management. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 587,724 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Bb&T Limited Liability Corporation holds 43,058 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Shine Inv Advisory Services Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 788 shares. First Interstate Financial Bank has invested 0.15% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Timessquare Limited Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 1,935 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Company stated it has 258 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Methanex Corp. (NASDAQ:MEOH) by 208,833 shares to 620,608 shares, valued at $35.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.