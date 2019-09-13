As Transalta Corp. (TAC) Shares Declined, Holder Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Trimmed by $8.17 Million Its Holding; Cohen Lawrence B Lowered Its Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Position by $372,048

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Transalta Corp. (TAC) by 51.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 1.36 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.11% . The institutional investor held 1.27 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.30 million, down from 2.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Transalta Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.55. About 113,924 shares traded. TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) has risen 9.69% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TAC News: 08/05/2018 – Transalta Names Investment Chief Brett Gellner as Interim Financial Chief; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE EBITDA $1,000 MLN TO $1,050 MLN; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA CORP – QTRLY FFO SHR $1.10; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.23; 22/03/2018 – TIDEWATER ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH TRANSALTA, QUARTERLY DIVIDEND, PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA 1Q REV. C$588M, EST. C$636.0M; 20/04/2018 – TransAlta Corporation Announces Results of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Election of all Directors; 10/05/2018 – TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC – TRANSALTA RENEWABLES REAFFIRMS ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Transalta’s Tremblay Cites Desire to Be Closer to Family; 22/03/2018 – TIDEWATER REPORTS PACT WITH TRANSALTA

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B sold 2,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 15,693 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.90 million, down from 17,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $220.45. About 811,580 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) by 39,525 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $39.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rogers Comm Inc. Class B (NYSE:RCI) by 33,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS).

