As Transact Technologies (TACT) Valuation Declined, Zpr Investment Management Has Raised Holding by $335,430; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holder Financial Architects Cut Its Holding by $1.48 Million

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 99.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 17,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 127 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11,000, down from 17,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $79.1. About 1.01 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Transact Technologies Inc (TACT) by 69.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 37,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 90,865 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, up from 53,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Transact Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $11.32. About 2,156 shares traded. TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) has declined 24.09% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TACT News: 05/03/2018 – TransAct 4Q Adj EPS 12c; 08/03/2018 – ShopKeep CEO Michael DeSimone to Issue Closing Keynote at ETA’s 2018 TRANSACT Tech New York City; 06/04/2018 – Digital Transact: Is Amazon Mulling a P2P Payment Service for Its Alexa Voice Commerce Service?; 07/05/2018 – Asia Pioneer Entertainment Will Also Become a Certified Regional Repair Center for All of TransAct’s Printer Products; 24/04/2018 – Pinpoint Intelligence Announces Key Industry Expert Hire at ETA’s TRANSACT; 11/04/2018 – iPayment, Inc. Named a Finalist for ISO of the Year Award at TRANSACT 2018; 16/04/2018 – Ipsidy to Attend ETA TRANSACT in Las Vegas; 22/05/2018 – Freedom Leaf, Inc., Takes 25% Equity Interest in Cicero Transact Group, LLC – A Business Platform Launching in July; 16/04/2018 – Jaffe’s Targan to Present on Legal Aspects of Electronic Payments at TRANSACT 18; 19/04/2018 – The Changing Landscape of Payments Takes Center Stage at TRANSACT

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $88,100 activity.

More notable recent TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Spotify’s Big Data Spin – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PTC: High Growth Market Opportunity Still In Tact – Seeking Alpha” published on November 23, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “TransAct Technologies (TACT) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on November 07, 2018. More interesting news about TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Fiduciary Ruleâ€™s Journey May End Like Marijuanaâ€™s – Nasdaq” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “TransAct’s Revolutionary BOHA!â„¢ Ecosystem of Back-of-House Automation Solutions to Make Industry Debut at the National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago – Business Wire” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.45, from 2.27 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 4 investors sold TACT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 2.72 million shares or 13.96% less from 3.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,970 are owned by Lsv Asset Management. Zpr has invested 1.64% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Hillsdale Invest reported 2,300 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 26,270 shares in its portfolio. 24,000 are held by M&T Bancorp. Teton Advisors invested 0.1% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Blackrock invested in 279,727 shares. Comml Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 1,500 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Com (Trc) invested in 0% or 3 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Wells Fargo Co Mn reported 0% stake. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp reported 25,000 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 63,477 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 396 shares. Renaissance Lc, New York-based fund reported 423,000 shares.

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53 million and $50.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 14,375 shares to 11,130 shares, valued at $405,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Summit Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 12,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,320 shares, and cut its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE).

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,039 shares to 3,839 shares, valued at $537,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 18,599 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,899 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, down 5.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.05B for 14.87 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.02% EPS growth.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “What Is Going On With Philip Morris? – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The Run-Up in Altria Stock Isnâ€™t Over Yet – Investorplace.com” published on March 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3 Reasons Philip Morris Is A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2018. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Buy the Most Hated Company on the Planet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Consider Investing In AT&T Today – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln National Corporation has 6,875 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 879,794 shares. Mechanics Bankshares Tru Department has invested 1.09% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). First Foundation Advsrs has invested 1.72% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Shayne And Co Llc accumulated 8,599 shares. Mairs & reported 6,635 shares. 650 were accumulated by Private Ocean Lc. Synovus Fincl Corp invested in 0.18% or 125,054 shares. Greylin Inv Mangement stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). West Oak Cap Lc owns 4,929 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Monroe Retail Bank And Tru Mi owns 7,191 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Tru Communication invested in 30,814 shares. Natixis reported 530,931 shares stake. 6,146 were reported by Webster Bank & Trust N A. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corp Il has 13,729 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.