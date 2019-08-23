As Transact Technologies (TACT) Stock Rose, Zpr Investment Management Has Lifted Stake; Matthew 25 Management Has Increased Position in Cummins (CMI) by $314,000

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (CMI) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $146.68. About 977,340 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Transact Technologies Inc (TACT) by 69.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 37,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.60% . The institutional investor held 90,865 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, up from 53,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Transact Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $11.63. About 2,197 shares traded. TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) has risen 6.79% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical TACT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ TransAct Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TACT); 15/05/2018 – WILLIS TOWERS WATSON – CBIRC APPROVED WILLIS INSURANCE BROKERS TO BE FIRST FULLY LICENSED FOREIGN BROKER TO TRANSACT ALL INSURANCE BUSINESS IN CHINA; 15/05/2018 – TRANSACT: NZX: NZX REPORTS SALE OF FARMERS WEEKLY; 08/03/2018 – ShopKeep CEO Michael DeSimone to Issue Closing Keynote at ETA’s 2018 TRANSACT Tech New York City; 17/04/2018 – Sionic Mobile and Payscout Announce Strategic Alliance from TRANSACT; 14/05/2018 – ZIMBABWE TELLS BANKS NOT TO TRANSACT IN VIRTUAL CURRENCIES; 08/03/2018 – ShopKeep CEO Michael DeSimone to Issue Closing Keynote at ETA’s 2018 TRANSACT Tech New York City; 07/05/2018 – TransAct Technologies and Asia Pioneer Entertainment Sign Distribution Agreement for Asia Gaming Market; 16/04/2018 – lpsidy to Attend ETA TRANSACT in Las Vegas; 30/04/2018 – TransAct Technologies Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share

Since March 11, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $208,100 activity.

