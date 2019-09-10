As Transact Technologies (TACT) Stock Price Rose, Holder Zpr Investment Management Boosted Its Position; Concorde Asset Management Increased Its Nvidia (NVDA) Position by $315,756 as Share Value Declined

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 75.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 1,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 4,113 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 2,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $181.98. About 3.67M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 28/03/2018 – Nvidia Feels the Pain of Tech’s Great Success — Heard on the Street; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Sees 2Q Rev $3.10B, Plus or Minus 2; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 02/04/2018 – Nvidia: One Analyst Thinks It’s Decimating Rivals in A.I. Chips — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – ZeroLight Showcases Advanced Real-Time Visual Experiences with Audi and NVIDIA at GTC 2018; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using AI to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA Inception Connect in Isr; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – INFERENCE GPU SHIPMENTS TO CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS MORE THAN DOUBLED FROM LAST QUARTER – CFO, CONF CALL

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Transact Technologies Inc (TACT) by 69.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 37,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.60% . The institutional investor held 90,865 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, up from 53,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Transact Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.66. About 1,698 shares traded. TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) has risen 6.79% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical TACT News: 07/05/2018 – TransAct Technologies and Asia Pioneer Entertainment Sign Distribution Agreement for Asia Gaming Market; 01/05/2018 – TransAct to Debut Enterprise-Class Restaurant Management Solution, the All-New AccuDate XL2e, at the National Restaurant; 16/03/2018 – JULONG CO LTD 300202.SZ SAYS IT WINS BID TO SELL CURRENCY-RELATED EQUIPMENT TO INDIA’S AGS TRANSACT TECHNOLOGIES LTD; 11/04/2018 – ControlScan Payment Security Experts to Speak at ETA TRANSACT Conference; 16/04/2018 – Jaffe’s Targan to Present on Legal Aspects of Electronic Payments at TRANSACT 18; 21/05/2018 – TransAct Expands Restaurant Solutions Product Suite with Debut of AccuSpot at the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 07/03/2018 – TRANSACT Tech New York City to Feature the Latest Payments Authentication Innovation; 02/05/2018 – TransAct Technologies to Demonstrate Full Line-up of AccuDate Restaurant Food Safety and Operations Management Solutions at NRA; 24/04/2018 – Pinpoint Intelligence Announces Key Industry Expert Hire at ETA’s TRANSACT; 07/05/2018 – TransAct And Asia Pioneer Entertainment Sign Distribution Agreement for Asia Gaming Market

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7.06 million are owned by Invesco Ltd. Meritage Portfolio Mgmt has invested 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2,562 shares. Wesbanco Financial Bank Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Camarda Finance Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Landscape Lc stated it has 4,924 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 0.04% or 799 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 1,002 shares. 1St Source Comml Bank holds 0.1% or 6,278 shares. 4.07 million were reported by Morgan Stanley. 25,000 are held by Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Hong Kong-based Central Asset & Mngmt (Hk) has invested 1.33% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability invested in 128,201 shares or 0.21% of the stock. New England And Management owns 2,400 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Co holds 0.17% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 20,123 shares.

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60 million and $154.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 11,073 shares to 3,364 shares, valued at $282,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clearbridge Energy Midstrm O (EMO) by 38,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,562 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $120,000 activity.

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53M and $50.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) by 3,723 shares to 27,602 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 17,847 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,472 shares, and cut its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New.

