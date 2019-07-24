As Transact Technologies (TACT) Stock Price Declined, Zpr Investment Management Upped Its Position by $335,430; Hormel Foods (Put) (HRL) Market Value Declined While Arbiter Partners Capital Management Lowered Its Holding

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Transact Technologies Inc (TACT) by 69.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 37,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 90,865 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, up from 53,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Transact Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.9. About 2,506 shares traded. TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) has declined 24.09% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TACT News: 15/05/2018 – TRANSACT: NZX: NZX REPORTS SALE OF FARMERS WEEKLY; 21/05/2018 – TransAct Expands Restaurant Solutions Product Suite with Debut of AccuSpot at the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 08/05/2018 – TransAct to Demonstrate Full Suite of Advanced Technology and Printer Solutions for the Global Casino, Gaming and Lottery; 07/05/2018 – TransAct Technologies and Asia Pioneer Entertainment Sign Distribution Agreement for Asia Gaming Market; 13/04/2018 – FITCH SAYS LATEST U.S. SANCTIONS LIKELY TO HAVE PROFOUND EFFECT ON THE DESIGNATED RUSSIAN COMPANIES, WHICH WOULD BE UNABLE TO TRANSACT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 07/05/2018 – TransAct And Asia Pioneer Entertainment Sign Distribution Agreement for Asia Gaming Market; 16/04/2018 – Jaffe’s Targan to Present on Legal Aspects of Electronic Payments at TRANSACT 18; 16/04/2018 – Ipsidy to Attend ETA TRANSACT in Las Vegas; 15/05/2018 – WILLIS TOWERS WATSON – CBIRC APPROVED WILLIS INSURANCE BROKERS TO BE FIRST FULLY LICENSED FOREIGN BROKER TO TRANSACT ALL INSURANCE BUSINESS IN CHINA; 07/05/2018 – Asia Pioneer Entertainment Will Also Become a Certified Regional Repair Center for All of TransAct’s Printer Products

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (Put) (HRL) by 56.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 260,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.95M, down from 460,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $40.35. About 1.97M shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 9.65% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 26/05/2018 – USDA: Hormel Foods Recalls Canned Pork, Chicken Products; 30/04/2018 – Hormel Foods Corporation Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 25/04/2018 – HORMEL IS SAID TO MULL BID FOR $600M CHINESE WASABI MAKER; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY GROCERY PRODUCTS NET SALES DOWN 1%; 26/05/2018 – USDA: Hormel Foods Products May Be Contaminated With Foreign Matter; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE VOLUME DOWN 3%; 26/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION RECALLS CANNED PORK AND CHICKEN PRODUCTS DUE TO POSSIBLE FOREIGN MATTER CONTAMINATION; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Full Yr Effective Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Between 17.5% and 19.5%; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY INTERNATIONAL & OTHER NET SALES UP 22%; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q EPS 44c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold HRL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 227.83 million shares or 0.15% less from 228.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement reported 11,920 shares. Benedict Fincl reported 84,528 shares. Savant Capital Ltd invested 0.06% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management stated it has 557,741 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Lc has invested 4.62% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Robecosam Ag accumulated 11,349 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Aperio Llc reported 824,713 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership invested in 0.22% or 461,909 shares. Moreover, First Heartland Consultants Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 5,071 shares. Texas-based King Luther Capital Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.01% or 22,720 shares. 155,856 were accumulated by Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Lc. Everence Cap Mgmt reported 5,860 shares stake. Rampart Mngmt Communications Limited Com reported 0.02% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). B Riley Wealth Mgmt holds 0.09% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) or 11,549 shares.

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $495.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 24,015 shares to 74,612 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. HRL’s profit will be $191.19M for 28.02 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Hormel Foods Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.74% negative EPS growth.

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53M and $50.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 11,144 shares to 4,046 shares, valued at $311,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sb Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 22,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,869 shares, and cut its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.45, from 2.27 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold TACT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 2.72 million shares or 13.96% less from 3.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern reported 32,441 shares. Teton Advsr invested in 116,100 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Tower Research Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability reported 0% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Bridgeway holds 125,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag has 0% invested in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 10,970 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) for 279,727 shares. Moreover, Federated Invsts Pa has 0% invested in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Jpmorgan Chase And Com, a New York-based fund reported 30,348 shares. Gamco Et Al holds 80,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0% or 316,606 shares in its portfolio. Punch Inv Management reported 0.28% of its portfolio in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Hillsdale Invest has 2,300 shares. Florida-based Zpr Investment Mgmt has invested 1.64% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT).