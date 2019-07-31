As Transact Technologies (TACT) Shares Declined, Zpr Investment Management Has Raised Stake by $335,430; As Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Stock Price Rose, Yacktman Asset Management LP Boosted Stake

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Transact Technologies Inc (TACT) by 69.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 37,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 90,865 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, up from 53,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Transact Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.32M market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $12.38. About 2,032 shares traded. TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) has declined 24.09% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TACT News: 15/05/2018 – TRANSACT: NZX: NZX REPORTS SALE OF FARMERS WEEKLY; 14/05/2018 – ZIMBABWE TELLS BANKS NOT TO TRANSACT IN VIRTUAL CURRENCIES; 13/05/2018 – TRANSACT: MCY: MERCURY BUYS STAKE IN TILT RENEWABLES LIMITED; 16/04/2018 – lpsidy to Attend ETA TRANSACT in Las Vegas; 24/04/2018 – Pinpoint Intelligence Announces Key Industry Expert Hire at ETA’s TRANSACT; 15/04/2018 – MEDIA-Promoter of India’s AGS Transact Technologies to raise $100 mln in debt – Mint; 16/03/2018 – JULONG CO LTD 300202.SZ SAYS IT WINS BID TO SELL CURRENCY-RELATED EQUIPMENT TO INDIA’S AGS TRANSACT TECHNOLOGIES LTD; 16/04/2018 – Ipsidy to Attend ETA TRANSACT in Las Vegas; 09/04/2018 – Nielsen Tool to Help Buyers and Sellers Transact Using Custom Audience Data; 21/05/2018 – TransAct Expands Restaurant Solutions Product Suite with Debut of AccuSpot at the National Restaurant Association Show 2018

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 14,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.30M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.61M, up from 2.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $75.42. About 3.03M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES CRUDE UNIT OVERHAUL; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 07/03/2018 – SPOKESMAN OF TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS RECEIVED INFO THAT AN EXXON SHIP IS HEADING TO MEDITERRANEAN FOR HYDROCARBON EXPLORATION, WILL CONTINUE TO PRESERVE RIGHTS; 13/03/2018 – Trump says CIA Director Mike Pompeo will replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 10/04/2018 – Qatar Petroleum Could Invest in Future U.S. Shale Wells With Exxon Unit XTO Energy; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: REDUCTION TO 12 BCM GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION COULD COME BEFORE OCTOBER 2022; 24/05/2018 – Unlikely Supporter Exxon, Pledges to Fight Climate Change — Energy Journal; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXXONMOBIL IS UNDERTAKING INITIATIVES TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE METHANE EMISSIONS; 21/03/2018 – Drillers give tepid response to record U.S. offshore lease sale; 16/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY MAY FINISH HYDROCRACKER REPAIRS IN 2 WEEKS

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82 billion and $8.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 12,806 shares to 2.24M shares, valued at $149.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.52 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.66M shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riggs Asset Managment Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 864 shares. 3,490 are owned by Liberty Capital Mngmt. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning invested in 9,798 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Terril Brothers reported 11,255 shares. 1St Source State Bank has 97,374 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Lvm Cap Mgmt Ltd Mi holds 2.59% or 139,864 shares in its portfolio. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Com reported 5,750 shares stake. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 15,764 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh has 1.32% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Dakota Wealth owns 49,397 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt has invested 0.3% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Crestwood Group Limited Liability Com has invested 1.31% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Greatmark Investment Prtn Incorporated invested 0.69% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Narwhal Mngmt has invested 1.28% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Burns J W And Communication accumulated 1.19% or 60,382 shares.

