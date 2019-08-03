As Transact Technologies (TACT) Share Price Rose, Zpr Investment Management Raised Its Holding by $335,430; At&T (T) Shareholder Oakwood Capital Management Boosted Position

Oakwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 200.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc bought 83,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 125,889 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, up from 41,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 33.97M shares traded or 19.34% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – QTRLY U.S. WIRELESS POSTPAID PHONE CHURN OF 0.84 PCT; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 07/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASE 2311.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$19 BLN; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.85; 07/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S HTC CORP 2498.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$2.6 BLN; 23/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by John Stephens at 46th Annual Cowen Conference on May 30; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HIRED SEVERAL CONSULTANTS TO HELP UNDERSTAND HOW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION MIGHT APPROACH ‘WIDE RANGE OF ISSUES’ INCLUDING TIME WARNER DEAL -MEMO; 25/04/2018 – AT&T NEW WIRELESS SERVICE INTERESTING IN PLACES W/NO FIBER: AMX; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS SINCE THEN IT HAS RECEIVED NO ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS FROM MUELLER; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Seen Having Edge Over U.S. in Court Battle for Time Warner

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Transact Technologies Inc (TACT) by 69.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 37,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.60% . The institutional investor held 90,865 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, up from 53,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Transact Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.78 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.71. About 23,924 shares traded or 9.58% up from the average. TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) has risen 6.79% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical TACT News: 13/05/2018 – TRANSACT: MCY: MERCURY BUYS STAKE IN TILT RENEWABLES LIMITED; 08/03/2018 – ShopKeep CEO Michael DeSimone to Issue Closing Keynote at ETA’s 2018 TRANSACT Tech New York City; 11/04/2018 – iPayment, Inc. Named a Finalist for ISO of the Year Award at TRANSACT 2018; 16/04/2018 – lpsidy to Attend ETA TRANSACT in Las Vegas; 18/04/2018 – Sionic Mobile and FreedomPay Announce Strategic Alliance from TRANSACT; 05/03/2018 TransAct 4Q Loss/Shr 6c; 20/04/2018 – DJ TransAct Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TACT); 24/04/2018 – Pinpoint Intelligence Announces Key Industry Expert Hire at ETA’s TRANSACT; 19/04/2018 – TRANSACT: SKSEEKA REPORTS PURCHASE OF NORTHLAND OPERATION; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s AGS Transact to make third attempt at IPO, aims to raise up to 10 bln rupees – Mint

Since March 11, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $208,100 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.45, from 2.27 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 4 investors sold TACT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 2.72 million shares or 13.96% less from 3.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Management invested in 10,970 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com invested in 0% or 30,348 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 0% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). North Star Invest Management holds 0.13% of its portfolio in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) for 118,100 shares. Gamco Et Al reported 80,000 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt reported 125,200 shares stake. Federated Invsts Pa owns 396 shares. Zpr Investment has invested 1.64% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, a California-based fund reported 4,499 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 0% invested in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) for 316,606 shares. Tower Limited Com (Trc) reported 3 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc invested 0% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Teton Advisors has 0.1% invested in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Comml Bank Of America De holds 1,500 shares.

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53 million and $50.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Summit Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 12,653 shares to 9,320 shares, valued at $247,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rush Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 8,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,598 shares, and cut its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New.