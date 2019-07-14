As Transact Technologies (TACT) Market Value Declined, Zpr Investment Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $335,430; American Investment Services Stake in Chevron New (CVX) Upped as Shares Rose

American Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc bought 6,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 129,745 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.98M, up from 123,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $125.98. About 3.76 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECTS BASE PLUS SHALE & TIGHT CAPITAL SPEND OF $9 BLN TO $10 BILLION EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022; 07/03/2018 – Chevron Would Have Significant Permian Investments With $30 Oil; 23/04/2018 – CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA REFUSED TO SIGN A SUPPLY CONTRACT FOR JOINT VENTURE WITH PDVSA; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – UNIT SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES DE MÉXICO S. FOR ABOUT 50 PCT OF FACILITY’S STORAGE AND SEND-OUT CAPACITY; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON PROCEEDS WITH SECOND STAGE OF GORGON PROJECT IN WA; 05/03/2018 – Sharenet: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 74 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST PROPOSAL TO RECOMMEND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR WITH ENVIRONMENTAL EXPERTISE; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEEING SOME COST PRESSURES IN PERMIAN BASIN; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS BELIEVES OIL DEMAND WILL CONTINUE TO GROW ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Transact Technologies Inc (TACT) by 69.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 37,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 90,865 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, up from 53,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Transact Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.78 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.71. About 16,786 shares traded. TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) has declined 24.09% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TACT News: 16/04/2018 – lpsidy to Attend ETA TRANSACT in Las Vegas; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in TransAct Technologies; 02/05/2018 – TransAct Technologies to Demonstrate Full Line-up of AccuDate Restaurant Food Safety and Operations Management Solutions at NRA; 15/05/2018 – WILLIS TOWERS WATSON – CBIRC APPROVED WILLIS INSURANCE BROKERS TO BE FIRST FULLY LICENSED FOREIGN BROKER TO TRANSACT ALL INSURANCE BUSINESS IN CHINA; 11/04/2018 – ControlScan Payment Security Experts to Speak at ETA TRANSACT Conference; 14/05/2018 – ZIMBABWE TELLS BANKS NOT TO TRANSACT IN VIRTUAL CURRENCIES; 07/05/2018 – Asia Pioneer Entertainment Will Also Become a Certified Regional Repair Center for All of TransAct’s Printer Products; 05/03/2018 – TRANSACT TECHNOLOGIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.12; 07/05/2018 – TransAct Technologies and Asia Pioneer Entertainment Sign Distribution Agreement for Asia Gaming Market; 09/04/2018 – Nielsen Tool to Help Buyers and Sellers Transact Using Custom Audience Data

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10 million and $314.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 9,022 shares to 18,384 shares, valued at $747,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 14,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 457,532 shares, and cut its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity. Shares for $532,950 were sold by JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM on Tuesday, January 15.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $88,100 activity.

