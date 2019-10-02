As Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Stock Price Rose, Patten & Patten Trimmed by $345,708 Its Holding; Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Has Lifted Its Stake in Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) by $433,485

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 3,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 136,860 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.89 million, down from 140,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $90.57. About 2.46 million shares traded or 88.78% up from the average. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four and Downgrades Three Classes of JPMCC 2007-LDP10; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Cboe, Exits Tractor Supply, Cuts Ubisoft; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q Net $71.4M; 05/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Kicks Off Semi-Annual 4-H Fundraiser; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 EPS $3.95-EPS $4.15; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 27c; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO TSCO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09, REV VIEW $7.73 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) by 32.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 4,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.24% . The institutional investor held 18,798 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.79M, up from 14,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Safety Insurance Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $98.78. About 59,686 shares traded or 24.27% up from the average. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) has risen 8.24% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFT News: 02/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Safety Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAFT); 30/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q EPS 60C; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 08/03/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Rev $209.7M; 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. and its Subsidiaries; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $44.85

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.67, from 2.11 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 10 investors sold SAFT shares while 38 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 12.20 million shares or 19.32% less from 15.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) or 58,124 shares. 9,505 are held by Bridgeway Cap Management. Dean Investment Assocs Ltd Llc stated it has 34,820 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Stifel Fincl holds 13,866 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited holds 18,400 shares. Srb holds 13.72% or 1.55 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt stated it has 5,005 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Raymond James Financial Service Advsr reported 21,727 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc invested in 27,281 shares or 0% of the stock. Grimes &, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,250 shares. Dean Cap Management accumulated 0.66% or 6,705 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc holds 521 shares. Citigroup accumulated 0% or 10,981 shares.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $18.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts I (NYSE:HST) by 16,829 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $20.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 32,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,537 shares, and cut its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB).

More notable recent Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Solid Underwriting Results Help Safety Insurance Book a Profit in the Fourth Quarter – Motley Fool” on February 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Blockchain Firm Settles With SEC Over Unregistered $6.3 Million SAFT – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks Ideal for Retirees – The Motley Fool” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ship Finance International Limited (SFL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

More notable recent Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Job done – Tesco boss to quit next year – StreetInsider.com” on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks â€“ U.S.-China Hope Boosts Market; S&P Flirts With New Highs – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Tractor Supply Company’s (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold TSCO shares while 197 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 95.08 million shares or 0.07% less from 95.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Copeland Cap Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 0.68% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Gateway Advisers Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 4,874 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 101,971 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Shellback Cap Ltd Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 87,486 shares. Voloridge Investment Llc stated it has 0.14% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Guggenheim Cap Limited Co accumulated 48,122 shares. Fiera has invested 0.21% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). The Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Prns has invested 0.01% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). 449 were accumulated by Fred Alger Mgmt Inc. Staley Capital Advisers holds 0.02% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) or 2,000 shares. Raymond James & Associate has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 121,120 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System stated it has 0.05% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 7,028 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 78,277 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $125.23 million for 21.56 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.