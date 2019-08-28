As Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Stock Price Rose, Altavista Wealth Management Has Upped by $1.23 Million Its Stake; Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Increased Position in Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) by 25.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc bought 12,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 62,427 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10M, up from 49,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $101.59. About 662,950 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA ‘Great Neighbors’; 05/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Kicks Off Semi-Annual 4-H Fundraiser; 08/03/2018 Tractor Supply Company Announces Expansion of Scholarship Program With Women in Technology Tennessee; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 Sales $7.69B-$7.77B; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMCC 2010-C1; 10/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tractor Supply Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSCO); 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Co Hldrs Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Bd of Directors

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) by 24.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 7,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 37,391 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, up from 30,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $72.93. About 390,222 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics 1Q Loss $111.7M; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – SEES 2018 NON-CASH COSTS $95 MLN TO $105 MLN; 20/03/2018 – FDA expands approval of Adcetris for first-line treatment of Stage lll or IV classical Hodgkin lymphoma in combination with chemotherapy; 07/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Initiates New Phase 1 Study in Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – ECHELON-2 DATA EXPECTED IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT TARGET ACTION DATE MAY 1, 2018; 09/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS COMPLETES TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF CASCADI; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Sees 2018 R&D Costs $530M-$580M; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS WITHDRAWS 2018 ADCETRIS SALES; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics 1Q Loss/Shr 73c

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 2,583 shares to 88,358 shares, valued at $17.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,793 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,618 shares to 26,750 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.