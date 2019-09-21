As Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Market Value Rose, Timessquare Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $2.13 Million; Fedex (FDX) Shareholder Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Has Trimmed Its Holding as Share Price Declined

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 81.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company sold 9,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 2,244 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $368,000, down from 11,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $148.78. About 5.61M shares traded or 117.20% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Rochelle Metzger: #BREAKING: A device exploded early Tuesday at a FedEx ground distribution facility in Texas injuring one; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Sales Rise on Higher Rates and Volume — Earnings Review; 20/03/2018 – Shoppers can use the pint-sized FedEx locations to redirect packages and process retail returns; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 21/03/2018 – FedEx Pinched by Retail Shift During Holidays; 16/04/2018 – FedEx Freight President & CEO Michael L. Ducker To Retire August 15; 26/03/2018 – FedEx Reserves 20 Tesla Semi Electric Trucks; 14/03/2018 – Sen. Corker: Corker Applauds FedEx Memphis Hub Announcement; 20/03/2018 – WUSA9: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.00 TO $15.40, EST. $13.67

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 19,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 666,100 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.47 million, up from 646,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $90.39. About 1.68M shares traded or 33.76% up from the average. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 10/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results; 16/05/2018 – Tractor Supply at Site Visit Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA ‘Great Neighbors’; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend 15% To Mark The 8th-straight Year Of Increases — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 11/04/2018 – Petsense Expands National Retail Presence With Entry Into Florida; 24/04/2018 – Lake Cty Record: Tractor Supply breaks ground; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Announces 14.8% Dividend Increase, Marking Eighth Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Shareholders Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Board of Directors

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19 billion and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 9,182 shares to 12,894 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Golub Capital Bdc Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 102,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Markel Corp Hldg Co (NYSE:MKL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Doliver Advsrs Lp owns 3,259 shares. Westwood Grp holds 0.47% or 265,368 shares. Ironwood Financial Ltd Llc reported 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Tru Com Of Vermont invested 0.29% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). The Virginia-based Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va has invested 1.46% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Manufacturers Life Co The has 594,641 shares. Cumberland Inc invested 0.42% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Dodge Cox has 3% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 22.59M shares. Regent Inv Management Lc invested in 18,864 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Mrj Capital Inc reported 1.78% stake. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.12% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Marathon Trading Investment Mgmt Lc holds 0.41% or 27,762 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc, Delaware-based fund reported 23,158 shares. 11,055 were reported by Cap Advisers Lc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold TSCO shares while 197 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 95.08 million shares or 0.07% less from 95.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charter Trust reported 5,766 shares. World Asset Management invested in 0.05% or 9,451 shares. Assetmark invested in 1,321 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust stated it has 4,636 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Patten And Patten Inc Tn has 1.61% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Synovus Fincl Corp invested in 3,742 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 202,304 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0.04% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 78,277 shares. Dearborn Ptnrs Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership invested 0.04% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Bluestein R H And has 2,615 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hudock Group holds 21 shares or 0% of its portfolio. United Fire Group Inc stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). The Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Comm Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $13.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Talend Sa Adr by 9,300 shares to 585,300 shares, valued at $22.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Performance Foods Group C by 136,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 597,450 shares, and cut its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).