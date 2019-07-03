As Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Provident Investment Management Has Lowered Holding by $13.24 Million; Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has Upped Its Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $1.16 Million as Stock Value Rose

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 97.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 136,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,900 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284,000, down from 139,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $110.52. About 959,071 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 39.39% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMCC 2010-C1; 24/04/2018 – Lake Cty Record: Tractor Supply breaks ground; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Cboe, Exits Tractor Supply, Cuts Ubisoft; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend 15% To Mark The 8th-straight Year Of Increases — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA `Great Neighbors’; 16/05/2018 – Tractor Supply at Site Visit Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 Sales $7.69B-$7.77B; 10/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Announces 14.8% Dividend Increase, Marking Eighth Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO TSCO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09, REV VIEW $7.73 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 35.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 10,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,863 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, up from 29,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $142.53. About 7.39M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Disney’s New Revolving Credit Facilities; 23/03/2018 – Books: Bringing Disney’s European Adventures to American Readers; 08/03/2018 – Disney Shareholders Won’t Endorse CEO Robert Iger’s Compensation Plans; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: 500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 29/03/2018 – ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP SPA IINT.Ml – HAS SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT TO MAKE DISNEY, MARVEL AND LUCAS FILM THEMED GLASSES; 21/03/2018 – Disney Music Group Set To Release First 6 Remastered Star Wars Original Motion Picture Soundtracks On May 4; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide ltineraries in 2019; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Il has invested 1.47% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jones Cos Lllp owns 67,456 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 1.39 million shares. Susquehanna Group Incorporated Llp reported 6.95M shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 41,954 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Grassi Invest reported 1.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Valicenti Advisory Serv reported 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sva Plumb Wealth Management Limited Liability Company owns 49,231 shares. Mechanics Bank Trust Department holds 13,849 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. 2,751 were accumulated by Greatmark Prtn. Wedge Cap L LP Nc invested in 0% or 2,384 shares. 4,753 are owned by Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Llc. Trillium Asset Ltd invested 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Westfield Capital Management Com Ltd Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 818,100 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 584,610 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “6 Top Stock Trades for Friday: AMD, SQ, DIS – Investorplace.com” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Walt Disney (DIS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Why Disney Stock Will Soon Beat the $145 Mark – Investorplace.com” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Disney World Finally Too Expensive? – Motley Fool” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Is Dominating the 2019 Box Office – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $457,888 activity. The insider BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold 42 shares worth $4,737.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $609.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 17,371 shares to 49,330 shares, valued at $21.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,599 shares, and has risen its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dupont Capital Mgmt has 0% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 1,882 shares. Asset One reported 57,706 shares. Dana Advsrs Inc reported 140,521 shares. Mufg Americas stated it has 3,335 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Motley Fool Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Co owns 2,643 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 496 were reported by Trustmark Commercial Bank Department. Wedgewood Partners accumulated 890,262 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.01% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Citadel Advisors Lc owns 410,663 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 1.52M shares. Regions accumulated 0.02% or 13,566 shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt reported 2.16% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Trillium Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 128,808 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 327,187 shares.

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.81 EPS, up 7.10% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.69 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $218.36M for 15.27 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 187.30% EPS growth.

More notable recent Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Tractor Supply Company’s Frankfort Distribution Center Awarded LEED® Silver Certification – GlobeNewswire” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Interesting TSCO Put And Call Options For April 26th – Nasdaq” published on March 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Investors Should Buy Tractor Supply (TSCO) Now – Nasdaq” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Tractor Supply President and COO, Steve Barbarick, Named to the NRF Foundation’s List of People Shaping Retail’s Future – GlobeNewswire” published on January 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: IRBT, TSCO, JEC – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.