As Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Stock Value Rose, Holder Hendershot Investments Has Trimmed Holding by $3.92 Million; Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Market Valuation Declined While Dana Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Position

Hendershot Investments Inc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 58.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc sold 40,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 29,120 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, down from 69,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $100.3. About 967,151 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Tractor Supply Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSCO); 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Kicks Off Semi-Annual 4-H Fundraiser; 10/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Shareholders Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY COMP SALES +2% TO +3%; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 11/04/2018 – Petsense Expands National Retail Presence With Entry Into Florida

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 18,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 232,526 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.65 million, down from 250,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $104.74. About 1.23M shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES DECLARES DIV,: $1B SHR REPURCHASE; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Gross Yields Were Up 3.1% in Constant Currency Basis; 21/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for Mar. 28-29; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.03 BLN VS $2.01 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 97C; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q EPS $1.02; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – ROYAL CARIBBEAN EXPECTS IMPACT OF TRANSACTIONS TO FALL IN A RANGE OF $0.12 TO $0.15 A SHARE IN FY2018; 20/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN BOOSTS FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q REV. $2.03B

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.37 earnings per share, up 9.80% or $0.39 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $915.76M for 5.99 P/E if the $4.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.05% EPS growth.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 150,061 shares to 152,283 shares, valued at $26.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 3,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Hendershot Investments Inc, which manages about $236.98 million and $291.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 8,827 shares to 101,892 shares, valued at $6.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 10,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,566 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $125.23 million for 23.88 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

