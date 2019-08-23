As Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Stock Value Rose, Hendershot Investments Decreased Position by $3.92 Million; Dominion Energy (D) Shares Declined While Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Raised Its Position

Hendershot Investments Inc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 58.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc sold 40,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 29,120 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, down from 69,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $97.89. About 1.15 million shares traded or 3.11% up from the average. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Tractor Supply Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSCO); 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 27c; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q Net $71.4M; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes and Downgrades One Class of JPMBB 2013-C14; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four and Downgrades Three Classes of JPMCC 2007-LDP10; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY COMP SALES +2% TO +3%; 11/04/2018 – Petsense Expands National Retail Presence With Entry Into Florida; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Announces 14.8% Dividend Increase, Marking Eighth Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases; 10/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 4,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 51,701 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, up from 47,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $76.31. About 1.16M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D); 06/04/2018 – DOMINION SUSPENDS DIGITAL DATA INTERCHANGE PROVIDED BY LATITUDE; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Osborne Prtnrs Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 11,287 shares. 411,267 are held by American Century Cos Inc. Principal Fincl Gru owns 1.13 million shares. Moreover, Quantitative Investment Limited Co has 0.62% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 140,300 shares. 73,056 are owned by Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc. Country Bank has invested 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Kbc Gru Nv stated it has 0.17% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Boys Arnold has 4,184 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Mcdaniel Terry And holds 0.12% or 9,064 shares in its portfolio. Fayez Sarofim stated it has 2,766 shares. Mackay Shields Llc reported 156,056 shares stake. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 55,660 shares. Philadelphia Tru holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 13,025 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Zimmer Ptnrs L P, a New York-based fund reported 1.83 million shares.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dominion slips after issuing downside Q3 guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Calix (NYSE:CALX) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 42% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Midasletter.com published: “30 Minutes with Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) (NYSE:ACB) CCO Cam Battley – Midas Letter” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dominion Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. Shares for $499,994 were bought by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13.

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $126.68M for 23.31 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual earnings per share reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar has invested 0.09% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). 20,776 were reported by Rampart Inv Mgmt Llc. Federated Invsts Pa reported 99,230 shares. Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) Ltd has 27,832 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bbva Compass Bancshares has 3,223 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.19% or 533,101 shares. D E Shaw & Commerce Inc stated it has 39,949 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 14,299 were reported by Engineers Gate Manager Lp. 1,247 are owned by Ftb Advisors Incorporated. Moreover, Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 101,017 shares. Suntrust Banks has 0.06% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). The Virginia-based Burney has invested 0.06% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Moreover, Jefferies Lc has 0.02% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Liberty holds 4,825 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 48 shares.

More notable recent Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tractor Supply Company Declares Quarterly Dividend – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “TSCO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Friday Option Activity: BBY, QCOM, TSCO – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Tractor Supply Company’s (NASDAQ:TSCO) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tractor Supply Company Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.