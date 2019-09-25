As Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Stock Rose, Shareholder Willis Investment Counsel Lowered by $33.24 Million Its Position; Price Michael F Has Raised Position in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC) by $6.16 Million as Market Value Rose

Price Michael F increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC) by 141.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 88,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.58 million, up from 62,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 173.72% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, Intl, Deepwater & Exploration; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Heavy options activity in Anadarko Petroleum and Marvell Technology, according to traders Jon and Pete Najarian; 29/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum CDS Widens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Rev $3.05B; 10/04/2018 – ONGC VIDESH PARTNER IN ANADARKO’S MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECT; 14/03/2018 – Anadarko at Group Breakfast Hosted By Tuohy Brs Today; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko expects Permian service costs to jump in 2018; 09/05/2018 – Mitsui expects investment decision on Mozambique LNG project in FY2018/19

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 76.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 307,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 94,090 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.24M, down from 401,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $90.61. About 287,724 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $4.09; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 EPS $3.95-EPS $4.15; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMCC 2010-C1; 16/05/2018 – Tractor Supply at Site Visit Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 57C

Price Michael F, which manages about $770.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 147,475 shares to 742,648 shares, valued at $24.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Meredith Corp. (NYSE:MDP) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,200 shares, and cut its stake in Bmc Stock Holdings Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 95 investors sold APC shares while 261 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 391.08 million shares or 6.52% less from 418.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Markston Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 3,175 shares. Regents Of The University Of California invested 0.92% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Calamos Advisors Limited Liability holds 81,332 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0.2% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 9.76 million shares. Lipe & Dalton, New York-based fund reported 103 shares. Van Eck Assoc reported 23,893 shares. Moreover, Estabrook Management has 0% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Company Commercial Bank has 0.02% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Skylands Capital Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 1,800 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams, a Alabama-based fund reported 5,365 shares. Hartford Invest holds 0.11% or 55,142 shares. The Massachusetts-based Adage Capital Partners Grp Inc Lc has invested 1.94% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Assetmark holds 41 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 0.08% or 788,896 shares.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allstate (NYSE:ALL) by 41,700 shares to 79,500 shares, valued at $8.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. (NYSE:DGX) by 164,213 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Pulse Seismic Inc (PLSDF).

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $125.23 million for 21.57 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual earnings per share reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold TSCO shares while 197 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 95.08 million shares or 0.07% less from 95.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Finance Inc has invested 0.03% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Long Road Counsel Ltd Company holds 0.15% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) or 2,400 shares. Cookson Peirce And holds 0.81% or 88,245 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Com reported 0.03% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Next Group Inc owns 1,616 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 15,484 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 69,300 shares. Mufg Americas Corp has 3,020 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Perkins Coie holds 150 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Macquarie Gp holds 54,672 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fil Ltd reported 13 shares stake. Rampart Investment Co Ltd Com holds 0.25% or 19,155 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Syntal Prns holds 0.25% or 10,583 shares. 33 were reported by Ima Wealth.

