As Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Stock Rose, Holder Trexquant Investment LP Has Trimmed Stake; Parkwood Lowered Bank Of America (BAC) Stake by $383,238

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 34.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 18,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,867 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 52,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $109.97. About 225,293 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 39.39% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 05/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Kicks Off Semi-Annual 4-H Fundraiser; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 27c; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply: Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Up 2.0%-3.0%; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Co Hldrs Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Bd of Directors; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes and Downgrades One Class of JPMBB 2013-C14; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference

Parkwood Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc sold 14,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 200,529 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53 million, down from 214,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.26. About 18.61M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 17/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 34.00 FROM USD 33.00; RATING HOLD; 14/05/2018 – Alder Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 30/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 12/03/2018 – Funko Announces Participation in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 21/05/2018 – PARAMOUNT GROUP INC PGRE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $16 FROM $15.50; 08/03/2018 – SEC: Merrill Lynch Charged With Gatekeeping Failures in the Unregistered Sales of Securities; 14/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch B.V. Files Annual Financial Report; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00 million and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 4,134 shares to 8,772 shares, valued at $709,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 21,524 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,901 shares, and has risen its stake in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE).

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, up 7.10% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.69 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $218.36M for 15.19 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 187.30% EPS growth.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Etf (VEA) by 439,000 shares to 468,918 shares, valued at $19.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A by 2,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,649 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.75 billion for 10.30 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

