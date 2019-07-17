As Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Share Value Rose, Hendershot Investments Trimmed Its Holding by $3.92 Million; As Walt Disney Co (DIS) Share Price Rose, Holder Inverness Counsel Has Raised Position

Hendershot Investments Inc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 58.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc sold 40,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,120 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, down from 69,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $111.06. About 175,108 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 39.39% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $4.09; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 EPS $3.95-EPS $4.15; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY COMP SALES +2% TO +3%; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q Net $71.4M; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend 15% To Mark The 8th-straight Year Of Increases — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMCC 2010-C1; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Shareholders Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four and Downgrades Three Classes of JPMCC 2007-LDP10

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 72.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 88,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 209,560 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.27 million, up from 121,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $142.83. About 1.21 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-lmagined ESPN App — with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service — Launches to Sports Fans Today; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Disney ‘Really Wants Sky’ (Video); 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox; 25/05/2018 – Disney continues to take full advantage of their 2012 purchase of Lucasfilm and the “Star Wars” franchise. Its new Star Wars-themed parks are set to open in 2019; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library – All for $4.99 Pe; 08/05/2018 – IGER TO CNBC: CONFIDENT FOX’S ASSET SALE TO DISNEY WILL CLOSE; 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Disney Offer Must Be GBP10.75 in Cash for Each Share in Sky

Hendershot Investments Inc, which manages about $236.98M and $291.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH) by 11,455 shares to 36,067 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,094 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, up 7.10% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.69 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $218.37 million for 15.34 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 187.30% EPS growth.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49B and $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 112,850 shares to 260,926 shares, valued at $34.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Financial (NYSE:PNC) by 59,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,809 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.