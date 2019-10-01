As Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Share Price Rose, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Has Decreased by $8.82 Million Its Holding; Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) Position Increased by Bollard Group Llc

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 23.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc sold 81,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 269,122 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.28 million, down from 350,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $90.44. About 1.46 million shares traded or 12.75% up from the average. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500.

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Buckeye Partners Lp (BPL) by 22.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 13,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.57% . The hedge fund held 74,227 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05 million, up from 60,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Buckeye Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.33B market cap company. It closed at $41.09 lastly. It is down 21.27% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Buckeye Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BPL); 24/04/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P. Announces Agreement to Construct South Texas Gateway Terminal; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – SOUTH TEXAS GATEWAY TERMINAL WILL BE CONSTRUCTED ON A 212 ACRE WATERFRONT PARCEL AT MOUTH OF CORPUS CHRISTI BAY; 16/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners Doesn’t Expect Material Impact From Recent FERC Income Tax Allowance Ruling; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 74C, EST. 81C; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q EBITDA $261.7M; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – CO WILL OWN A 50% INTEREST IN NEWLY FORMED JOINT VENTURE AND PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS AND ANDEAVOR WILL EACH OWN A 25% INTEREST; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE REPORTS ~$80M EXPANSION OF CHICAGO COMPLEX; 16/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS, L.P. DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECE; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q Rev $1.18B

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78 billion and $2.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 33,985 shares to 106,394 shares, valued at $2.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 36,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 304,707 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold BPL shares while 70 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 112.71 million shares or 8.31% more from 104.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Corporation owns 15,676 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Advisory Network Ltd Company owns 10,710 shares. Citigroup owns 5.06 million shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. 80,512 were accumulated by Raymond James And. Kings Point holds 556 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag owns 682,094 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Signaturefd Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 2,950 shares. Hilton Capital Management Llc invested in 0% or 575 shares. Us Commercial Bank De owns 0% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 13,856 shares. Hudock Capital Gp Limited Com reported 0% stake. Perella Weinberg Prns Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.74% or 417,322 shares. 2,640 are owned by Winslow Evans Crocker Inc. Brookfield Asset, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,407 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 0.16% or 13.61 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold TSCO shares while 197 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 95.08 million shares or 0.07% less from 95.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Berkom & Assoc has 10,604 shares. First Personal Financial Services invested in 80 shares or 0% of the stock. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability reported 2,640 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 1,159 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 81,829 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cookson Peirce & Incorporated invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii stated it has 60,604 shares. Huntington Financial Bank reported 4,636 shares stake. Aurora Inv Counsel holds 14,517 shares. North Carolina-based Sterling Limited Com has invested 0.06% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Scout Invests Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 216,070 shares. The United Kingdom-based Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.07% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Apg Asset Management Nv stated it has 359,062 shares. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc has invested 0.16% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). 2.57M are owned by Massachusetts Financial Ma.

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $125.22M for 21.53 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.