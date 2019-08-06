As Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Share Price Rose, Holder Hendershot Investments Trimmed Its Position; As Universal Display (OLED) Stock Rose, Endurance Wealth Management Lowered by $736,136 Its Position

Hendershot Investments Inc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 58.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc sold 40,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 29,120 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, down from 69,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $103.87. About 44,226 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 11/04/2018 – Petsense Expands National Retail Presence With Entry Into Florida; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 27c; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Shareholders Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA `Great Neighbors’; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four and Downgrades Three Classes of JPMCC 2007-LDP10; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO TSCO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09, REV VIEW $7.73 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 EPS $3.95-EPS $4.15; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA ‘Great Neighbors’

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 4,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 168,392 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.74 million, down from 173,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $6.86 during the last trading session, reaching $201.5. About 77,015 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY – FIRST HALF OF YEAR BEING IMPACTED BY SOFT PREMIUM SMARTPHONE MARKET; IN SECOND HALF, EXPECT TO SEE PICK-UP IN OLED PANEL DEMAND; 14/05/2018 – DSAM Partners Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Universal Display: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q Rev $43.6M; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q REV. $43.6M, EST. $51.9M; 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –; 18/04/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Honored with Governor’s Annual Occupational Safety & Health Award; 05/03/2018 Adesis, Inc. Holds Expansion Ceremony to Celebrate Investment and Manufacturing Growth in Delaware; 20/03/2018 – It seems that Ray soneira; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q EPS 13c

More notable recent Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Universal Display Shows Why 2019 Will Be a Big Year for OLED Displays – Nasdaq” on February 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Universal Display’s (OLED) Earnings Stood Out In A Crowded News Cycle – Nasdaq” published on May 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Universal Display Corp. (OLED) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Monday Apple Rumors: Apple Watch May Change to MicroLED in 2020 – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

More notable recent Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Tractor Supply (TSCO) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Tractor Supply (TSCO) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tractor Supply Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Tractor Supply Company’s (NASDAQ:TSCO) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tractor Supply Co. Enters Oversold Territory – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

