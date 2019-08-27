As Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Park Presidio Capital Has Trimmed Stake; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Has Trimmed Its Stake by $4.24 Million

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 43.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 264,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 340,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.24 million, down from 604,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $99.17. About 482,298 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $4.09; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMCC 2010-C1; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 27c; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Shareholders Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA ‘Great Neighbors’; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 Sales $7.69B-$7.77B; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold 30,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 670,058 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.64M, down from 700,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $130.13. About 13.45M shares traded or 74.99% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW; 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 15/03/2018 – JNJ ERDAFITINIB DESIGNATION FOR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated accumulated 11,109 shares. Windward Capital Mgmt Ca stated it has 100,707 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 1.56% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Nine Masts holds 0.19% or 4,300 shares in its portfolio. 68,523 are owned by Grassi Management. Puzo Michael J reported 4.24% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Creative Planning invested in 0.24% or 470,968 shares. Wealth Planning Limited Com accumulated 1.41% or 15,384 shares. Moreover, Cullinan has 1.35% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tortoise Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 3,485 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Newfocus Gru Lc invested 2.28% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 230,587 were reported by Johnson Investment Counsel. Brandywine Investment Mngmt reported 2.15M shares or 2.08% of all its holdings. Maryland Cap Management reported 0.61% stake. Guardian Capital Limited Partnership has 0.56% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Prod & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 14,873 shares to 21,385 shares, valued at $4.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 6,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 246,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.27 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21 million and $856.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 100,000 shares to 2.94M shares, valued at $83.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Comml Bank Tru Division holds 0.07% or 26,939 shares in its portfolio. Tuttle Tactical has 0.21% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 10,513 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest holds 0.14% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) or 233,758 shares. 5,131 are held by Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Com. Dearborn Partners Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 3,800 shares. Bath Savings stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Ameritas Inv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Baldwin Invest Management Ltd Llc holds 14,435 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Moors And Cabot Inc reported 0.01% stake. Bridgeway stated it has 19,000 shares. 165,764 were reported by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. Invesco Limited stated it has 918,304 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Trillium Asset Limited Com holds 128,808 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. New Amsterdam Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp owns 4,314 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Westfield Capital Management Lp has invested 0.39% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $126.67 million for 23.61 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.